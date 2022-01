Taking the scenic route in L.A. is absolutely mandatory, here are the most scenic drives to take around SoCal:. With the picturesque beaches, dramatic cliffs, rolling hills covered with wildflowers and vibrant mural scenes, L.A.’s wide open roads are always calling. Winding down the windows and cranking up the tunes offers a chance to leave the world behind and discover something new or remind ourselves just how spoiled we are to live in this diverse city. Whether it’s cruising down an iconic boulevard lined with towering palms, taking in the neon-soaked streets, marveling at the lowriders or letting the salty air breeze through your hair along the coast, your in-car adventure awaits.

