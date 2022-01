Last week we heard a rumor Apple will bring 120Hz ProMotion displays to its entire iPhone 14 series but a new report from Ross Young is saying Apple will keep its high-refresh-rate display tech exclusive to its Pro iPhones. Young specifies that BOE Display which is expected to be one of the display suppliers for this year’s new iPhones does not have enough LTPO display capacity and Apple will wait out at least another year to implement ProMotion on the vanilla iPhone models.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO