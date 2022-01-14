ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fallout 76's PTS Update Sees Players Confront Invaders From Beyond, Killer Robots

mmorpg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if dealing with a post-apocalyptic landscape upon emerging from your vault in Fallout 76, now players have to worry about otherworldly invaders getting in the way. The latest game update for the survival game is playable on the Public Test Server, giving a glimpse into the next update this...

www.mmorpg.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmorpg.com

Ashes of Creation Interview with Steven Sharif: 'This Will Be One of the Largest and Most Successful MMOs' | MMORPG.com

The past 6 years have been pretty wild for Intrepid Studios, with their flagship title, Ashes of Creation, pushing through the different stages of development. With Alpha 2 on the horizon, and their recent transition from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, there is plenty to get excited about when it comes to Ashes of Creation. Shortly after the announcement of the UE5 transition, we sat down with creative director, Steven Sharif, to talk about the advancements the game has made, how the outloo.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan will direct the pilot episode of Fallout for Amazon, based on the popular video game series of the same name. Nolan additionally serves as an executive producer alongside his wife and fellow Westworld creator Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bots#Fallout 76#Robot#Pts#Invaders#Pts Update Sees Players#The Public Test Server#Beyond#Rust Eagles
mmorpg.com

Lasers, Plasma And Multi-Cannons - A Look At Elite Dangerous Odyssey's Combat

With the marred release of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey much of the hype surrounding the space simulator was abandoned. The troubled release saw the game broken for many and nearly unplayable. Developers Frontier have since made great strides in fixing Odyssey’s litany of bugs and issues. Now that the bugs are fixed and many of the new features implemented, let's take a deep dive into one of the three main types of gameplay in Elite Dangerous: combat.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Ikai is a Horror Game That Forces Players to Confront Their Fears, and Its Absolutely Terrifying

Helplessness is probably the scariest thing to ever exist. I don’t care how many creepy monsters and terrifying scenarios you throw at me to try to convince me otherwise—those things are only scary because we’re helpless to stop them. Most of the time, if you find yourself helpless in a dangerous situation, the best option is to simply remove yourself from it (or at least try to). I mean, it makes sense, right? Safety-seeking is definitely the thing to do when things turn sour. It’s also the basis of a lot of horror games. You’re (presumably) helpless in the face of any creepy crawlies that you encounter in whatever scary game you’re playing—or, at the very least, are at a disadvantage—so it’s best to just skedaddle. Sure, you’re scared while you’re running away, but that sweet, sweet feeling of relief when you find a nice cozy corner to hide in always feels extra-nice. What happens, though, when a game doesn’t let you do that? What if a game renders you entirely helpless, but still makes you face your foes head-on, anyway? Well, that’s an easy question to answer—you get a game along the lines of Ikai.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Path of Exile Teases Big Siege of the Atlas Expansion Reveal

A new chapter of Path of Exile is coming soon. There’s a new teaser for the stream this month where all will be revealed about the coming expansion, Siege of the Atlas (3.17) and its all new endgame content. The stream will take place on January 27th and the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mmorpg.com

Blizzard Responds to World of Warcraft Solo Shuffle Concerns Over Deserters

When Blizzard announced Solo Shuffle for World of Warcraft, the solo queue only mode was announced as a work in progress, intended to help bridge the gap for those queuing solo but underserved by the Group Finder. In creating the new mode, they conceded that they were working carefully before its inclusion in 9.2: Eternity's End.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories is Out Today on Mobile

Today is the day when Ragnarok fans can get their hands on Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, as the mobile game releases in North America and Brazil. The latest mobile spin off in the Ragnarok series blends RPG adventure systems, dungeons, PVP, quests and more with a new card battling system. The game will be out today on iOS and android at 3 PM PST or 6 PM Eastern in North America and Brazil.
VIDEO GAMES
bulletin-news.com

Amazon’s Fallout TV Begins Production this Year

This year, Amazon will begin production on a TV series based on the Fallout video games. Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) will serve as showrunners on the project, according to Deadline and Variety; the official Fallout Twitter account retweeted Deadline’s article as confirmation. Jonathan Nolan...
TV SERIES
mmorpg.com

New World Player to Player Trades Disabled Again Due to Gold Dupe Bug

New World has disabled player to player trading again due to a suspected gold dupe bug. The Amazon team took this precaution today in order to investigate the issue and work on a fix as needed. This comes as player server transfers were just turned back on and the team had to issue a fix for mistakenly released quests yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Mad World's Alpha 5.0 Is Coming in February, With New Details Each Week

The next alpha test period for Mad World has been announced. This will be the alpha 5.0 test and is coming next month. Alpha 5.0 is set to start on February 23rd at 1:30 GMT, which is 8:30 PM Eastern on February 22nd and 5:30 PM Pacific. The test will run through February 27th at 9:00 AM GMT / 4 AM Eastern / 1 AM Pacific on the 26th.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy