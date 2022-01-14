Fallout 76's PTS Update Sees Players Confront Invaders From Beyond, Killer Robots

Helplessness is probably the scariest thing to ever exist. I don’t care how many creepy monsters and terrifying scenarios you throw at me to try to convince me otherwise—those things are only scary because we’re helpless to stop them. Most of the time, if you find yourself helpless in a dangerous situation, the best option is to simply remove yourself from it (or at least try to). I mean, it makes sense, right? Safety-seeking is definitely the thing to do when things turn sour. It’s also the basis of a lot of horror games. You’re (presumably) helpless in the face of any creepy crawlies that you encounter in whatever scary game you’re playing—or, at the very least, are at a disadvantage—so it’s best to just skedaddle. Sure, you’re scared while you’re running away, but that sweet, sweet feeling of relief when you find a nice cozy corner to hide in always feels extra-nice. What happens, though, when a game doesn’t let you do that? What if a game renders you entirely helpless, but still makes you face your foes head-on, anyway? Well, that’s an easy question to answer—you get a game along the lines of Ikai.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO