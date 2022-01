When the Fujifilm X-H1 launched in 2018, it was heralded as Fujifilm’s flagship X Series camera. But, that was five years ago and, since that launch, the X-H1 lost flagship status as cameras like the X-T4 and X-Pro3 arrived with better specs. The years that have passed without an upgrade to the X-H1 — outside of firmware — have Fujifilm fans wondering if an upgraded X-H1 is even in the cards. But, as Fujifilm prepares to celebrate ten years of the X mount series in 2022, the rumors have started up again, with hopes that Fujfilm celebrates double digits with a new flagship.

