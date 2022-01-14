ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-White House adviser pleads guilty in $218,000 school scam

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ex-Obama education advisor pleads guilty to wire fraud

A one-time education advisor to former president Barack Obama plead guilty Friday to wire fraud in connection to an alleged plot to pilfer $218,000 from a network of charter schools he founded in New York City. “Seth Andrew, 43, a former White House advisor, admitted today to devising a scheme...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. advisers, ex-White House official

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced its latest batch of subpoenas Tuesday evening, this time focusing on two advisers to Donald Trump Jr. and a former White House official. Why it matters: The panel said the three individuals subpoenaed — Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz and...
POTUS
KVIA

Ex-New Mexico tax employee pleads guilty to money laundering

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue employee has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering. Prosecutors say 45-year-old George Martinez of Albuquerque was indicted by a federal grand jury last March. They say Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to 42 counts each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and six counts of money laundering. According to the indictment, Martinez was accused of using his position as a unit manager at the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department to fraudulently alter tax refunds and direct nearly $690,00 to bank accounts that he controlled between May 2011 and July 2018. Prosecutors say Martinez faces up to 32 years in prison when he’s sentenced.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Norwalk Hour

Facing trial, California couple plead guilty in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — A California couple accused of paying $25,000 to cheat on their son's college admissions test abruptly agreed to plead guilty on Wednesday, six weeks before they were set to go on trial in federal court. Dr. Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 52, of Palo Alto,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Prosecutors urge 3-to-4 year prison term for Giuliani pal

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a three-to-four year prison sentence is appropriate for a Florida businessman who facilitated illegal foreign campaign contributions after helping Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information on Joe Biden in Ukraine. Prosecutors said in advance of the Jan. 21 sentencing of Igor Fruman that his admission that he solicited a million dollars in illegal foreign contributions to American political candidates warranted a sentence consistent with federal sentencing guidelines. Those guidelines call for a sentence of 37 to 46 months. Fruman pleaded guilty in September. His lawyers, citing a largely law-abiding life, say he should not be incarcerated as punishment.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
11Alive

Ex-Stonecrest mayor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

STONECREST, Ga. — Jason Lary, the now-former mayor of Stonecrest, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal program theft and conspiracy to commit federal program theft. Lary had a court hearing Wednesday. This news comes just a day after he announced he would step down from his position to focus on his health.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Manhattan#Fraud#Associated Press#Ap#Democracy Prep
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema, a traitor to the cause of women's rights, loses support of feminists

When Kyrsten Sinema first ran to be the Democratic senator from Arizona, her support from Emily's List seemed to be a no-brainer. The political action committee (PAC) is one of the biggest in politics, and historically is one of the major reasons for the remarkable influx of female leaders in the Democratic Party in the past few decades. The main criteria for supporting candidates — that they be female, pro-choice and Democratic — appeared, at the time, to fit Sinema beautifully. She claimed to believe "a woman, her family, and her doctor should decide what's best for her health" and that she stands for "health clinics like Planned Parenthood and opposes efforts to let employers deny workers coverage for basic health care like birth control." Emily's List was the biggest source of funds for Sinema's 2018 campaign, raising nearly twice as much money for her as her second largest supporting PAC. It is unlikely she would have won by her razor-thin margin without their support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Carla Sands Says She Is Strongest Trump Supporter In Republican Primary For Senator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former ambassador to Denmark is one of two Republican women seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. Carla Sands is joining a crowded field to succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. At last count, there are 13 Republican candidates for Senate in this state, including two women, both of whom make the pundits’ list of top five candidates because of their wealth or name recognition. Sands is one of them. “I am a pro-life, pro-First and Second Amendment constitutional conservative woman, and I grew up in Cumberland County in the middle of our great commonwealth,” Sands told...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy