Relationship Advice

Love is in the Air… Melissa Montana & Jackie Dorman

By Melissa Montana
star883.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a single female looking for love? Do you feel like this is something that may...

star883.com

Comments / 1

star883.com

Reggie Blackmon Leading Youth

Today on conversations Reggie Blackmon City Life Director shares with us how to lead youth in today’s world. He shares about how parenting is effecting children, now more than ever parents need to be intentional, listen, and respond to their children. Home should be a safe place to ask questions, and obtain wisdom.
KIDS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
State
Montana State
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's son is his dad's mini-me in rare family photo

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with a sneak peek at family life and a photo of her oldest son shows he's just like his dad. The country music star shares her boys, Isaiah, six, and Jacob, two, with ice-hockey star, Mike Fisher, and she gave a glimpse at their idyllic life in Tennessee on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Snubs Husband Kody Brown Amid Birthday Celebrations

Meri Brown is 51! The Sister Wives star celebrated her 51st birthday on Sunday, and she did so without Kody Brown at her side. In an empowering Instagram post marking the special occasion, the TLC star appeared to snub her spiritual husband as she applauded her personal growth and looked ahead to the next year.
CELEBRITIES
#Air
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
Closer Weekly

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Cohost Vanna White Has a Sweet Bond With Her Kids! See Her Best Photos With Son Nikko and Daughter Gigi

America’s sweetheart Vanna White’s smile has lit up the Wheel of Fortune stage since the ‘80s. The television personality has played a huge role in the surge of viewership of nightly game shows ever since stepping onto the scene. But, one of the things that makes her happiest is the love and support she receives from her two children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Reveals She and Her Siblings 'Experienced Racism' Growing Up

Jon and Kate Gosselin's 21-year-old daughter Mady is opening up about growing up Korean American in her rural town of Pennsylvania. The former TLC reality star is half Korean and half white. Her father is Korean, and her mother is white, and she says she experienced racism that left her ashamed of her identity. She made the revelation in honor of Korean American Day.
CELEBRITIES
visitgreatfallsmontana.org

The Most Loved View in Great Falls, Montana

People flock to Great Falls, Montana for a number of reasons: the opportunities to photograph nature, connecting with Lewis and Clark history at the most extensive interpretive center in the U.S., attending the world-class auction to benefit The C.M. Russell Museum, and enjoying the diverse landscapes through any means of outdoor recreation. You may fall in love with the sunset over The Great Falls, the waterfowl at Gibson pond, or the view of Downtown from Elevation 3330’s suspendlet, but the most loved view in Great Falls, Montana is the Giant Springs at Giant Springs State Park. No matter the season, images of Giant Springs shared on our Instagram consistently have the highest reach, engagement, likes, comments, and shares. Pretty much any way you can show you like an image, people do just that when they see a picture of Montana’s Most Visited State Park.
GREAT FALLS, MT
goodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Drops Huge Career News on Instagram

Although Mandy Moore's time playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us is coming to an end this spring when the NBC show wraps up, the actress is already getting ready for her next big adventure. On January 7, Mandy shared on Instagram a photograph of herself in a recording session...
MUSIC
Bonner County Daily Bee

Jackie Joy Bortoluzzi, 72

Jackie Joy Bortoluzzi, at age 72, went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2021, at Kootenai Health, with her husband by her side. It was a peaceful passing as she yielded her spirit, while her husband was praying for her. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years,...
SAGLE, ID
phillyfunguide.com

Jackie Greggs

Doors open at 6 pm Come early for an amazing dinner and great seating. International Performing Jazz and R&B Artist, Jackie Greggs shows up as exquisite, demanding your undivided attention while she takes you on a musical journey. Jackie performs with her trio in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York City, and throughout the country. She has performed with Warren Oree and The Arpeggio Jazz Ensemble. Eddie Morgan’s RECK’D 4 Jazz Ensemble, and Jazz 4 Soul.
MUSIC
mix941kmxj.com

Afternoons with Melissa

How My Stomach Handled the Arby's Diablo Sandwich in Amarillo. When I read about this new sandwich at Arby's I knew I had to try it. They have a Diablo Brisket Sandwich and a Diablo Chicken Sandwich. I knew I had to try them. An Amarillo Mystery Of Mine I...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

