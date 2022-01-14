ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maralee Nichols Flaunts Bombshell Figure 6 Weeks After Giving Birth To Tristan Thompson's Third Baby

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
Source: @maraleenichols/Instagram; MEGA

Hot mama alert!

Only one month after Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan Thompson's baby, the new mama showed off her jaw-dropping hourglass figure. Nichols flaunted her tight tummy and toned booty in a mirror video posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 13. "6 weeks postpartum," she wrote alongside the post.

As OK! reported, Nichols welcomed her baby boy, Angelou Kash Thompson, in December after filing a child support lawsuit against her baby daddy over the summer. Though Thompson sent Nichols through the wringer with his own suit and insistence the child wasn't his, he confirmed earlier this month that he is in fact the father.

Source: @maraleenichols/Instagram

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson previously wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

The Sacramento Kings player's declaration of raising his third child comes after he previously maintained he would not be a part of the baby's life if he was proven to be the dad. Nevertheless, it seems Thompson had a change of heart.

Apart from confirming the news many already assumed to be true, Thompson also took the time to apologize to Khloé Kardashian, as he was apparently still dating the reality star when he and Nichols conceived their baby in March.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this," the NBA pro admitted in his post. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have cause you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

LAMAR ODOM CALLS TRISTAN THOMPSON 'CORNY' FOR HURTING KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN IN MESSY PATERNITY SCANDAL, INSISTS REALITY STAR WILL 'BE ALRIGHT'

Despite Thompson's public apology, OK! learned the Good American cofounder has been struggling in the wake of the womanizer's most recent scandal. While an insider confessed she's having a "hard" time coming to terms with her baby daddy's paternity results, another source spilled Kardashian still won't cut Thompson out of her life.

Source: MEGA

"Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life," the source said of the couple's 3-year-old daughter, whom Kardashian gave birth to days after finding out Thompson cheated on her. "She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad … So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family."

And while she tries to block out all of the drama, Kardashian has been hitting the gym to work on her revenge body. Kardashian showed off her early morning working on Thursday after Kim Kardashian revealed the sisters have been vamping up their exercise routine to "2 workouts a day."

OK! Magazine

Blac Chyna Wants Kim & Khloé Kardashian To Answer Questions About Brother Rob's Gun Collection In Ongoing Assault Case

Blac Chyna is demanding answers from ex Rob Kardashian's sisters in the pair's ongoing legal battle. Rob previously filed an assault and battery lawsuit after Chyna allegedly attacked him during a physical altercation in 2016. The Arthur George sock designer claimed that the Grown & Sexy star tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord and hit him with a 6-ft metal pole.
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Popculture

How Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Feeling Following Tristan Thompson's Apology for Maralee Nichols Drama

Tristan Thompson recently issued a public apology to Khloe Kardashian for the relationship drama with Maralee Nichols, and we now have an idea of how the reality TV star is feeling. "Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé," an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. "He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw."
Reality Tea

Lamar Odom Tristan Thompson “Corny” For Paternity Drama During Relationship With Khloe Kardashian

If there is one thing that you can say about Khloe Kardashian’s friends – it’s that they are loyal. And that includes her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. While it was rumored that he wasn’t so loyal when they were actually married, he has since become a big time Khloe supporter. He’s ready to stick up for […] The post Lamar Odom Tristan Thompson “Corny” For Paternity Drama During Relationship With Khloe Kardashian appeared first on Reality Tea.
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
Reality Tea

Kanye West Thanks Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott For Helping Him Find Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party; Kim Kardashian Denies That She Is Keeping Kanye From Seeing His Kids

Oh, what a tangled web the Kardashian family weaves. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian may be divorcing rapper Kanye West, but their love lives are dominating the headlines. That is just what momager Kris Jenner wants with the new Kardashian series for Hulu supposedly already filming. Kanye, who changed his name to […] The post Kanye West Thanks Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott For Helping Him Find Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party; Kim Kardashian Denies That She Is Keeping Kanye From Seeing His Kids appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian ‘Open’ To Start Dating Again After Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

Ready for romance? The reality star isn’t closing the door on love after another scandal with her NBA player ex ended their relationship for good. Khloe Kardashian, 37, isn’t letting Tristan Thompson’s betrayal stop her from finding love. The Good American fashionista was heartbroken after learning the NBA player, with who she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, had fathered a child with a Texas personal trainer named Marlee Nichols. But now that she’s left the athlete for good, Khloe is ready to meet someone new, according to insiders who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.
HollywoodLife

Maralee Nichols Seen In 1st Public Photos With Newborn Son After Tristan Thompson Confirmed Paternity

Maralee Nichols pushed her and Tristan Thompson’s one-month-old son in a stroller as she ran errands. Maralee Nichols, 31, is out and about with her baby boy since Tristan Thompson, 30, fessed up to being the little one’s father. The fitness model wore a white sweater with a black and white striped collar and black leggings as she pushed her newborn in a stroller in pics captured on Sunday, Jan. 16. She was spotted glancing at her phone as ran errands with her one-month-old in Santa Monica.
