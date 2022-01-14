Maralee Nichols Flaunts Bombshell Figure 6 Weeks After Giving Birth To Tristan Thompson's Third Baby

Source: @maraleenichols/Instagram; MEGA

Only one month after Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan Thompson's baby, the new mama showed off her jaw-dropping hourglass figure. Nichols flaunted her tight tummy and toned booty in a mirror video posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 13. "6 weeks postpartum," she wrote alongside the post.

As OK! reported, Nichols welcomed her baby boy, Angelou Kash Thompson, in December after filing a child support lawsuit against her baby daddy over the summer. Though Thompson sent Nichols through the wringer with his own suit and insistence the child wasn't his, he confirmed earlier this month that he is in fact the father.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson previously wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

The Sacramento Kings player's declaration of raising his third child comes after he previously maintained he would not be a part of the baby's life if he was proven to be the dad. Nevertheless, it seems Thompson had a change of heart.

Apart from confirming the news many already assumed to be true, Thompson also took the time to apologize to Khloé Kardashian, as he was apparently still dating the reality star when he and Nichols conceived their baby in March.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this," the NBA pro admitted in his post. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have cause you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Despite Thompson's public apology, OK! learned the Good American cofounder has been struggling in the wake of the womanizer's most recent scandal. While an insider confessed she's having a "hard" time coming to terms with her baby daddy's paternity results, another source spilled Kardashian still won't cut Thompson out of her life.

"Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life," the source said of the couple's 3-year-old daughter, whom Kardashian gave birth to days after finding out Thompson cheated on her. "She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad … So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family."

And while she tries to block out all of the drama, Kardashian has been hitting the gym to work on her revenge body. Kardashian showed off her early morning working on Thursday after Kim Kardashian revealed the sisters have been vamping up their exercise routine to "2 workouts a day."