For the second year in a row, Florida has lost their best player on the team for a period of time. Last season, Keyontae Johnson went down in the third game of the season against Florida State and for the rest of the season. That loss caused the Florida staff and players to change their offensive scheme completely. The Gators learned hours before tipoff Wednesday against Mississippi State that their best player in big man Colin Castleton would be out, and it appears that it could be for a substantial amount of time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO