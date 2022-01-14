ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New LAUSD Superintendent Makes First School Visit

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Alberto Carvalho paid his first school visit Friday since being named the new superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Alberto Carvalho, the new superintendent of LAUSD, holds a news conference at Elysian Heights Elementary School. Jan. 14, 2021. (CBSLA)

“I’ve received nothing but the warm welcome from this great city of Angels,” Carvalho told reporters in a news briefing.

Carvalho visited several classrooms at Elysian Heights Elementary School, at one point even sitting down and painting with students. An open supporter of the arts, parents are hopeful Carvalho will bring change.

“More focus on schools in need, more focus on schools that don’t have resources and access to physical activity, to music, to art,” parent Brooke Niss told CBSLA.

The 57-year-old Carvalho was chosen unanimously last month by the LAUSD Board of Education to succeed Austin Beutner, who stepped down last June.

Carvalho has been the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008. It is the fourth-largest school district in the nation, while LAUSD is the second-largest.

“I’m here for the benefit of the youth of this community in a very inclusive way, leaving no one behind,” Carvalho said.

Carvalho said his first priority is addressing the pandemic and ensuring what was a tough time for so many families doesn’t cost children their education.

“Students who were already in a fragile condition academically speaking, socially emotionally speaking, socio-economically speaking, in terms of linguistic proficiency, students with disabilities, have lost a lot of ground,” Carvalho said.

He said other priorities include ensuring his teachers and staff feel valued, graduation rates, and addressing socio-economic differences within the district that can affect learning.

“We are in a school in a part of the community where economic conditions have changed dramatically in a short period of time,” Carvalho said. “Recognizing that and recognizing the economic necessity in this community.”

As every child now maneuvers the pandemic protocols that have become habit, Carvalho acknowledged that COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon. He praised the practices in place to keep these gates open and children in the classroom.

“A big challenge will be our ability to be nimble in navigating an ever-changing landscape,” Carvalho said.

Carvalho will officially move to L.A. in February and begin his new position in March.

Recall Effort Against LA Councilman Mike Bonin Fails To Qualify For Ballot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The recall effort against Councilman Mike Bonin failed to receive enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, the Los Angeles city clerk announced Tuesday. The recall campaign, which required 27,317 signatures from registered voters in the district to qualify for the ballot, submitted 39,188 raw signatures to the City Clerk’s Office to verify on Nov. 10. However, City Clerk Holly Wolcott said only 25,965 signatures were valid, 1,352 less than required. “Today is the end of a wasteful, distracting abuse of the electoral process — but it’s nowhere near the end of attacks on progressive values and the real...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Culver City Unified To Cancel 3 School Days Over COVID Spike

CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – The Culver City Unified School District announced Friday it is canceling three school days next week because of the COVID-19 surge. The district announced it is canceling all K-12 classes from Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 21. The cancellation means that campuses will be closed to students all week, since Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and Tuesday was already slated as a “pupil free staff training day.” The cancelation includes the Culver City Adult School and the Office of Child Development. “The loss of these 3 instructional days will be made up at a date to...
CULVER CITY, CA
Surging Omicron Cases Hitting Hospitals, Schools And Workforce Hard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the county health department expressed concern that the percentage of COVID patients in intensive care units is now higher than  it was during the Delta surge. Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA) COVID infections have been wreaking havoc on schools, hospitals and the workforce. On Friday, LA County Health said that hospitalizations are rising sharply, with an average of 629 more people with COVID-19 being admitted every day. “…all [COVID patients] require resource-intensive precautions, including isolation rooms, cohorted staff and PPE, and this does continue to represent a substantial strain on the the healthcare system, particularly in light of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
