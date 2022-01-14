ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composite Sketch Released Of Man Who Raped Girl At Crescenta Valley Skate Park In La Crescenta

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkJFZ_0dm5TCEx00

LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify and capture a man who raped a girl at the Crescenta Valley Skate Park in La Crescenta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcLe7_0dm5TCEx00

(credit: LA County Sheriff’s Department)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s “Attempt To Identify” bulletin was released Thursday with a composite sketch of a man authorities say raped a young girl at the La Crescenta skate park, 3498 Honolulu Ave., at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

The girl had been coming out of the bathroom when she was grabbed and sexually assaulted, sheriff’s officials said. The man was last seen running away on foot westbound, over the pedestrian bridge, toward the wash and out of sight.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or white/Middle Eastern man between 25 and 40 years old, and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, with a thin build and a light complexion. He wore a blue surgical face mask, a plain brown hat, sunglasses with green and blue reflective lenses on the bill of the hat, and a white hooded puffy vest, a long-sleeve white shirt with peeling reflective tape on the left arm sleeve from shoulder to wrist, and loose, dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about man’s identity or the attack can call the sheriff’s department’s Special Victim’s Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Comments / 0

 

