Torus Kling to launch its first Ether and BTC exchange fund in India

January 12, 2022 - Tampa-based cybersecurity firm ReliaQuest, which recently reached unicorn status, has opened a location in Pune, India. Located in the state of Maharashtra, the office will employ 50 people, according to a news release. “2021 was an incredible year of growth and milestones for ReliaQuest, and we are continuing that momentum into 2022 — beginning with this new office location in India,” ReliaQuest CFO Greg Farrell said in the release. “Pune is known as a major IT hub with an exceptional talent pool, which makes it a perfect location for our first expansion into the country. ReliaQuest is uniquely positioned for major growth this year, and we are incredibly excited to welcome new team members in India as an impactful part of that growth.” The news follows ReliaQuest's decision to locate its corporate headquarters building in Water Street Tampa and open a new office near Salt Lake City.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO