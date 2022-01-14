ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Torus Kling to launch its first Ether and BTC exchange fund in India

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article• The company submitted an ETF application to Indian regulators. • Torus Kling sees a future in Ethereum-traded funds. Recently the company Torus Kling, born from the partnership between Kling Trading and CFH, has just signed a contract with the Indian company INX to promote its first Ethereum exchange fund. According...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider Stably Raises Pre-Series A Round Led by VeChain’s CEO and Morgan Creek Capital

Stably, a US venture-backed stablecoin and asset tokenization infrastructure provider, announced it has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a recent Pre-Series A equity financing round led by Morgan Creek Capital, Jackson Fu from CREAM & Partners and Sunny Lu from VeChain. Other new investors included Hard Yaka, Bloccelerate, B21 Capital, Lou Kerner from Blockchain Coinvestors and David Choi from Taureon Capital as well as two existing investors, BEENEXT and Pay It Forward.
MARKETS
TechRadar

OnePlus set to launch its Y1S TV range in India soon

Close on the heels of launching the OnePlus 9RT smartphone, OnePlus is now set to expand its range of affordable TVs in India. The company, which already offers TVs from three existing line-ups, is said to be bringing a new series that boasts of 20W speakers and the Android 11 TV operating system.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Terra, Dogecoin Daily Price Analyses – 15 January Roundup

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 as the rest of the market turns slightly green. Ethereum gains 0.20% to cross the $3,300 level. Terra gains over 6% within the last 24 hours; Cardano, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap also progress. Dogecoin loses around 5.94%, Monero, Chainlink, and the Near Protocol also shed value. With...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Indian#Kling Trading#Cfh#Inx#Ether Etf#Ifsca
siliconangle.com

Cryptocurrency exchange operator FTX launches $2B venture fund

FTX Trading Ltd., a major cryptocurrency exchange operator, today announced that it’s launching a $2 billion venture fund to back companies and projects in the digital asset ecosystem. In a statement, FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried said that “our investors at FTX have made a deep impact in...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Mumbai-based Cosmea May Launch Asia’s First Crypto Exchange Traded Fund

The first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Asia may be launched in India this year, despite the ongoing regulatory confusion and mixed messages from the government. The product will be launched as a joint venture between Mumbai-based Cosmea Financial Holdings, and Hyderabad-based Kling Trading India. The venture, named Torus Kling...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptopolitan.com

China wants to separate cryptocurrencies from NFT trading

• BSN Network will create an NFT project to create tokens without cryptos. • China continues to fight cryptocurrencies as the market recovers its value. Almost a year after the massive regulation against cryptocurrencies in China, the popular government is back in the trend by acting for NFT trading. According to reports, the East Asian country plans to accept non-fungible auctions without being linked to cryptocurrencies. In this way, the country would avoid damaging the virtual auction trade without making its anti-crypto laws more flexible.
MARKETS
stpetecatalyst.com

ReliaQuest opens its first office in India

January 12, 2022 - Tampa-based cybersecurity firm ReliaQuest, which recently reached unicorn status, has opened a location in Pune, India. Located in the state of Maharashtra, the office will employ 50 people, according to a news release. “2021 was an incredible year of growth and milestones for ReliaQuest, and we are continuing that momentum into 2022 — beginning with this new office location in India,” ReliaQuest CFO Greg Farrell said in the release. “Pune is known as a major IT hub with an exceptional talent pool, which makes it a perfect location for our first expansion into the country. ReliaQuest is uniquely positioned for major growth this year, and we are incredibly excited to welcome new team members in India as an impactful part of that growth.” The news follows ReliaQuest's decision to locate its corporate headquarters building in Water Street Tampa and open a new office near Salt Lake City.
TAMPA, FL
gizmochina.com

Redmi hints Note 11S launch in India in its latest teaser

Earlier today (13th January 2022), Xiaomi’s budget smartphone making sub brand, Redmi, shared a new teaser poster on Twitter. In the tweet, the company hinted at a new Note 11 series launch in India, which might be the upcoming Note 11S. The Chinese smartphone brand shared the teaser on...
CELL PHONES
cryptopolitan.com

Fidelity announces Bitcoin exchange fund through its regulated company

• The Canadian firm will experiment with the first Bitcoin ETF in 2022. • Fidelity adds the exchange-traded fund to its “all-in-one” section. Fidelity, a Canadian trade manager, just announced that it is renewing its operations to offer a higher return against ETF risks for Bitcoin. The company is ranked number one among Canadian firms that operate exchange-traded funds on a regulated basis.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong Cryptocurrency Exchange Freezes Its Customers’ Funds (Report)

Several users of the Hong Kong-based crypto bourse Coinsuper filed police reports indicating they can not withdraw funds from the platform. Dozens of clients of the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinsuper reportedly complained they can not retrieve funds from the platform. At least seven of them have contacted the police regarding the issue.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Cryptowire Launches First Indian Crypto Index Fund

Cryptowire launches India’s first cryptocurrency index at a time when regulations are being discussed in Parliament. Cryptowire, a Ticker Plant unit, has launched the first Indian cryptocurrency index. The index, called IC15, will monitor the world’s top 15 cryptocurrencies listed on global exchanges. Cryptowire believes that the index...
CURRENCIES
techgig.com

India receives its first cryptocurrency index to track the progress

India's first index of global cryptocurrencies, named IC15 , has been launched by Mumbai-based financial content provider TickerPlant's. app CryptoWire. The company operates a rule-based broad market index based on market capitalization that analyses the performance of the top 15 most widely traded liquid cryptocurrencies listed on various crypto exchanges around the world.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

QANplatform launches the world’s 1st Ethereum Compatible Quantum-Resistant Blockchain

QANplatform, the Quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform, has launched its TestNet. It allows participants to add the QAN TestNet to MetaMask, thanks to the Ethereum compatibility, and transact with testnet tokens on the quantum-resistant QAN TestNet. With the QAN TestNet release, QANplatform is the first Ethereum compatible quantum-resistant blockchain platform.
COMPUTERS
grocerydive.com

Gopuff launches its first private label line

Gopuff announced on Tuesday the launch of its first private label line, Basically, which includes bottled water, snacks, batteries, paper products and other household essentials. In the coming weeks, the company will roll out a line of snacks under the Basically, Amazing brand. It will also add products under the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy