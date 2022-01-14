Bengals Elevate Mike Daniels and Trent Taylor Ahead of Saturday's Game Against Raiders

CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Mike Daniels from the practice squad for Saturday's playoff matchup against the Raiders.

Taylor will return punts for Cincinnati and Daniels will help fill the void at defensive tackle with Josh Tupou out with a knee injury.

Daniels had five tackles in his season debut last week against the Browns.

