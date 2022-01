Fisker is hard at work getting ready to start production of its Ocean electric SUV later this year, a car that even the Pope will soon call his own. The Tesla Model Y rival made its debut at the LA Auto Show in November, and not only is it a sleekly styled and powerful SUV, but it'll significantly undercut its Tesla rival on price. But the Ocean isn't the only car in development at Fisker. This week, Henrik Fisker briefly shared a tweet teasing a new electric supercar following an engineering meeting about the exciting model. Fisker said he would remove the teaser "shortly" which is exactly what he did, but this is the internet and we managed to get a screenshot before it was deleted.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO