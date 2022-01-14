Pearls of wisdom via social media posts

Most of my social media posts are of cats, vacation or rallying cries for baseball — Go Braves! — or football — Go Herd!

I also, for some reason, tend to share stories about some of the more ridiculous things I’ve done. People still laugh (at me) about that time I lost my car keys “somewhere in the office” and paid to have my car towed to a dealership to have a new key cut.

That wouldn’t be a funny story if I hadn’t later found my original key in a hidden jacket pocket I apparently only subconsciously knew existed.

I’m pretty good at losing car keys but that, to this day, goes down as the only time I’ve ever crawled around under my car searching for a key I was wearing.

People often hear those crazy stories from me, but seeing a meme on my Facebook “wall” isn’t quite as common.

I also tend to shy away from those commonly shared “Tell me what you first noticed about me” or “Tell me one thing you like about me” posts.

What if the first thing someone noticed about me was toilet paper stuck to my shoe or maybe that I looked like I had been run over by a train that particular day?

Depending on when we met, those are definitely potential answers.

Although asking questions is a huge part of my job, when it comes to what people think about me, I tend to live by the old rule of “don’t ask a question if you don’t want/already know the answer.”

I’m not sure where I first heard that, but it’s pretty sound advice, I think.

Advice is a funny thing. A lot of people ask for it — myself, on occasion — but rarely take it.

Honestly, I think by the time we ask for advice, we’re pretty set on how we plan to act. In many cases, it seems like the only reason people ask for advice is so they can get reassurance that the answer they’d already decided on was the popular choice.

With that in mind, I don’t often ask Facebook friends for the answers to my problems.

Not usually, anyway.

Not too long ago, a friend posted one of those memes asking her friends to share random bits of advice about anything they wanted.

The responses she received were so good I decided to give it a shot, too.

You never know if one person or 20 might comment on a social media post.

I surely didn’t expect 200.

None of the advice was specific to me — I don’t think.

Some comments were based on a friend’s own experience. Some were words handed down.

Some were hilarious.

Almost all of them, even the most ridiculous, were true.

So as we start this new year, I thought this might be the perfect time to share some of my favorite responses.

● ● ●

● It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.

● Always get a second opinion.

● Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

● You only get one life so make it count and don’t let others tell you how to live it.

● Do not talk with food in your mouth, and keep your mouth closed while you chew.

● If you’re having trouble making a decision, do whatever makes for the better story.

● Trust the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. (summarized from Proverbs 3:6)

● If you’re going in circles, you’re probably cutting corners.

● When life gives you limes, ask it for tequila, too.

● Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones. (Nor go nude.)

● Don’t grocery shop when you’re hungry.

● Don’t make broad generalizations; everyone does that.

● If you promise to do something for someone, do it.

● Kiss a dog.

● Remember that everyone is carrying a burden, whether or not it’s visible.

● The sooner you get behind, the more time you have to catch up.

● Try not to start sentences with “there.”

● Take your makeup off at night and wash your towels in hot water.

● Everything says something about you.

● You are the people you associate yourself with.

● Never send an email to everyone in the office.

● Don’t say you’re sorry unless you mean it.

● Be decisive. Right or wrong, make a decision. The road of life is paved with flat squirrels who couldn’t make a decision.

● Drink more water.

● Don’t sweat petty things and don’t pet sweaty things.

● Flush only toilet paper.

● Never bet on a horse that has a broken leg.

● Always tell the truth; then you won’t have to remember what lie you told.

● You should always go to other people’s funerals. Otherwise, they won’t come to yours.

● This, too, shall pass. Might pass like a kidney stone but it will pass.

● Never fry bacon naked.

● Chocolate makes most things better.

● Don’t say you’ll get gas in the morning. Do it now.

● Get it in writing.

● Never forget where you came from. That’s probably where you left your phone.

● ● ●

Maybe some of those pearls of wisdom will help you, or at least make you laugh, in 2022.

Odds are most of us probably don’t need to be told to wear clothes inside a glass house or to cover up when frying bacon.

They are valid points, though, as popping bacon grease is no one’s friend!

I think we’ve got a pretty good list here, but I’ll add one more thing — a reminder to me and a warning to you.

When you lose your keys, check your pockets. Then check for hidden pockets. (If you lose your keys while trying on shoes in a department store, check shoeboxes.)

Happy New Year!

Email: mjames@register-herald.com