Tai Verdes has released a new single called “LAst dAy oN EaRTH,” in which he imagines what he’d do if he only had 24 hours to live. “I made this song for the purpose of reflection. I want everyone to listen to this song, you know…really listen to it,” he explains. “To stop, breathe in the air, feel, think about where they are, and realize that this isn’t gonna last forever, and by ‘this’ I mean life.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO