ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Cubs Have One of the Biggest Payroll Differences Between Their Current Level and Their Recent High

bleachernation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the lockout persisting for several weeks more, there’s not much to *DO* with this information just yet, and we have already been expecting that the Cubs would spend quite a bit more when the offseason begins again (though it’s debatable whether it’ll be a big ticket spend, or a lot...

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

Baseball America’s First Set of Top Draft Prospect Rankings Are Out (Cubs Pick 7th)

Whatever happens at the big league level with the lockout, it’ll have only a very small impact on the minor leagues (players on the 40-man roster might be delayed). And it’ll have no impact at all on amateur ball, where their seasons will be starting as soon as one month from this week. With the 7th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, it’s nice to be able to be way more into the top draft prospects this year than we have been in seven years. Very early mock drafts have been fun, as have been the early looks at the upcoming class.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Baseball’s lockout is spoiling the best part of winter for anxious Cubs and White Sox fans

The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Thoughts on Re-Acquiring Craig Kimbrel, Different Types of Changeups, and Other Cubs Bullets

We have our first significant snow of the year, which means I have to go clean off my car. I shouldn’t complain, because we made it all the way to January 17. • A storyline I’ve kind of forgotten about during the lockout, mostly because it probably no longer directly implicates the Cubs, is what the White Sox are going to do with Craig Kimbrel (h/t to MLBTR for raising the question). Having already picked up his $16 million option, and having already committed themselves to Liam Hendriks being *THE* closer, it remains impossible for me to see Kimbrel still being with the team come April. But with a transaction window before Spring Training that might be only a week, and with a lot of good relievers still on the market against whom the White Sox would be competing (Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera, and a host of bounce-back former-closer types), it might be really dodgy for the White Sox to get a decent deal. But, again, it’s not as if they could actually go into the season with him as a setup man at this point.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Clint Frazier
bleachernation.com

Carlos Correa Has Now Hired Scott Boras as His Agent

I don’t actually think this will have a substantial impact on the trajectory of his free agency from the outsider perspective, but this is nevertheless pretty major news in the middle of a lockout. And there will assuredly be some impact. Top free agent – and Chicago Cubs target...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Lukewarm Stove: Are Teams Still Hoarding Prospects? Correa, Bryant, and Rizzo, Suzuki’s Market, Freeman’s Sticking Point, More

The prioritization (by big league front offices) of prospects and young players in recent years isn’t particularly difficult to understand. (1) We can quantify more about – both ends of – the aging curve today than we could a decade ago, (2) the top of the free agent market continues to reach new heights, and (3) more younger players are having greater success seemingly every season.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Intracity Statistical Oddity, Hoerner Value, HOF Skunk, and Other Cubs Bullets

Got to play out in the snow with the kids yesterday, which was absolutely fun. But when they want me to chuck them around on the inner tube, it is the annual reminder that they are a year bigger, and I am a year older. To their mind, I’m just not as good at it anymore, and I’m like, I now know what it is like to be an aging hitter trying to catch up to faster and faster fastballs every year. Our development curves are going in opposite directions!
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Land Just Two Prospects on Baseball America’s Updated Top-100

Well, it’s right there in the headline, so I won’t bury the lede: The Chicago Cubs have landed just two prospects among Baseball America’s updated top-100 rankings, one near the top (outfielder Brennen Davis, 16th) and one near the bottom (Christian Hernandez, SS, 81st). No real surprises...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Carlos Correa News

After seven seasons with the Houston Astros where he played a massive role in three World Series trips, All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is a free agent. And after failing to get the initial free agency offer he wanted, Correa has new representation. Last night ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy