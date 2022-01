The Houston Texans are getting ready to build a new football team for 2022. Hopefully this team will be better than the four-win team we just watched in 2021. Nick Caserio is looking at the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Deshaun Watson still sitting on the roster, dead cap space from players released or traded affecting the team’s ability to spend, and is trying to find a new head coach for the Texans. There are numerous plates up in the air that Caserio is trying to juggle.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO