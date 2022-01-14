ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Gov. Laura Kelly’s education advisers call for investments in child care, technology in Kansas

By Sherman Smith
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly told members of education advisory group Friday that the state’s healthy financial situation made this year’s budget process “particularly fun.”

Faced with a projected $2.9 billion surplus, the governor was able to include nearly all of the recommendations made by educators in the proposed budget she delivered to the Legislature on Wednesday. Her suggested investments in K-12 schools include more money for student aid, professional development, student mental health services, and an inflation adjustment for total spending.

“We said we would fully fund our public education, and we continue to fulfill that promise,” Kelly said.

The Governor’s Council on Education includes nearly 48 business leaders and education officials from across the state. Members of the council met in the Statehouse with banners that recalled the governor’s inauguration in 2019, displaying the words “equality,” “education,” “opportunity” and “innovation.”

“We do have the pillars that we started with, that were based on the governor’s inauguration,” said Fred Dierksen, superintendent for Dodge City schools. “We added ‘innovation’ because of the importance of technology in education today, and where we’re going with that in all facets of the business. And so I just think those are constant reminders that we can never overlook.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubQWR_0dm5OXLv00

Kansas Board of Regents member Cynthia Lane appears at Friday’s meeting of the Governor’s Council on Education at the Statehouse in Topeka. Behind her are banners that mimic those displayed at the governor’s inauguration in 2019. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

The council delivered a report with recommendations to invest in child care, computer science and information technology talent, technology and equipment upgrades, and work-based learning. The council also recommends the formation of a commission of health care policymakers, regulators and criminal justice experts to review and recommend career pathways.

Read the full report .

Kelly said she plans to keep a copy of the report on her desk during the legislative session as a reference.

“You have made it clear what the issues are, and that will make it much easier,” Kelly said.

Cynthia Lane, a member of the Kansas Board of Regents, and Dierksen co-chaired the council, which focused on child care, early learning, talent pipeline and work-based learning in meetings throughout 2021.

Lane said the difficult reality that Kansas is not a place of opportunity has been driving the council’s work.

“Many of us are lifelong Kansans, many of us have chosen to live in Kansas, and we want to make sure that we have quality opportunities for all,” Lane said.

The post Gov. Laura Kelly's education advisers call for investments in child care, technology in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

Kansas Reflector

A year after the insurrection, Sen. Jerry Moran could stand on principle and safeguard our nation

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of Communications/English, specializing in media. Dear Sen. Moran, I address you not […] The post A year after the insurrection, Sen. Jerry Moran could stand on principle and safeguard our nation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House panel approves bill to extend executive orders on health care staffing shortages

TOPEKA — A Kansas House committee approved legislation Thursday codifying temporary suspension of regulations on health care providers included in the governor’s recent executive orders, sending the bill to the full chamber for debate. In response to the worsening COVID-19 situation and caseload at many health care sites, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a 15-day executive […] The post Kansas House panel approves bill to extend executive orders on health care staffing shortages appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

5 things you can do if you’re overwhelmed by Kansas COVID-19 news

The latest COVID-19 wave has swept through Kansas, bringing not only illness but a feeling of beleaguered powerlessness. The last two years have left those of us who take the pandemic seriously exhausted and frustrated. The situation shouldn’t be this challenging, not with the vaccines and treatments we have available. We shouldn’t be battling science-denying […] The post 5 things you can do if you’re overwhelmed by Kansas COVID-19 news appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
