ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton Schools requiring masks, but extracurricular activities to resume

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fbcu5_0dm5OOec00

Students and staff must continue to wear masks in Fulton County school buildings through Friday, Jan. 21 as the school district resumes some activities.

Fulton County Schools offered an update Jan. 14 in a message to parents and the community.

The school district will allow essential academic trips beginning Jan. 18. Third-party facility rentals also can resume that day, along with clubs and extramural activities for grades K-12 and middle school athletics.

Indoor capacity limits will be raised to 30% for athletic and performing arts practices and competitions on Jan 18. The school district will also continue after school care and extended learning.

FCS will still implement contract tracing. But the “unprecedented number of reported cases” of COVID-19 affects the speed of that response, said the school district. Staff members waiting test results, or who have had an exposure, can report to work wearing a mask if they are asymptomatic.The school district asks students and staff not to come to school or work if they test positive. COVID-19 related issues should be reported to the Parent portal.

The post Fulton Schools requiring masks, but extracurricular activities to resume appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fulton school board members discuss school closings

Members of the Fulton County Schools Board of Education disagreed on what input the board needs to have on district-wide school closings during its work session on Jan. 11. The school district began its second semester virtually for students for the first four days before resuming in-person classes on Jan. 10, with masks required until […] The post Fulton school board members discuss school closings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb School Board questions long-term school facilities plan

A presentation of a long-term plan for better school facilities prompted more questions than answers during a DeKalb County School District meeting on Monday. The planning process for the Comprehensive Master Plan, which is DeKalb County’s effort to mitigate overcrowding and update school facilities, began in August of 2020. A draft of the plan has […] The post DeKalb School Board questions long-term school facilities plan appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Riverwood names STAR student

Riverwood International Charter School named Hannah Tourial as its 2021-22 STAR Student. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the 1600-point scale SAT and be in the top 10 percent, or top 10 students, of their class based on grade point average to gain Student Teacher Achievement Recognition. […] The post Riverwood names STAR student appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody postpones ‘MLK Day of Service’

Dunwoody has postponed its “MLK Day of Service” events at Brook Run Park due to weather concerns.  The day of service was initially supposed to take place on Jan. 17, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and would have included tree and daffodil plantings, picnic table restoration, and general park cleanup. However, the day […] The post Dunwoody postpones ‘MLK Day of Service’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Fulton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Fulton County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to allow for virtual city meetings

Dunwoody passed an emergency COVID-19 ordinance to allow for virtual meetings at its Monday Dunwoody City Council meeting. The ordinance would allow for the city to hold virtual meetings for all boards and commissions due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, and would also allow for residents to participate in public comment virtually. According to […] The post Dunwoody to allow for virtual city meetings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven asks for input on social justice recommendations

The city of Brookhaven will hold two meetings to receive public input on its social justice commission’s recommendations.  The city formed the Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission (SJREC) in September of 2020 to address issues of diversity and social justice in the city. The commission presented its 18 recommendations to the city during a […] The post Brookhaven asks for input on social justice recommendations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Plan to demolish historic Lakewood Elementary School called ‘shameful’ by city planners

Atlanta Public Schools’ proposal to demolish historic Lakewood Elementary School has been called “shameful” by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission (AUDC). Shuttered since 2004, the 1915 structure in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood has become blighted and residents have complained about squatters and homeless people on the property. Located at 335 Sawtell Ave., the school is […] The post Plan to demolish historic Lakewood Elementary School called ‘shameful’ by city planners appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven designates Buford Highway as a ‘Cultural Corridor’

Brookhaven adopted a resolution to designate Buford Highway as a cultural hub of the city.  During the Brookhaven City Council’s Tuesday meeting, the council adopted a resolution to name the area of Buford Highway the “Buford Highway Cultural Corridor.” According to the resolution, the recommendation comes from the city’s Arts and Culture Master Plan.  “The […] The post Brookhaven designates Buford Highway as a ‘Cultural Corridor’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Fulton Schools#Fulton County Schools#Fcs
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Local police departments ask school district for automated traffic enforcement

Local police departments are calling for the DeKalb County School District to allow for automated speed enforcement in school zones, but school district officials are worried about public engagement and equity.  Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura, Doraville Police Chief Charles Atkinson, and Chamblee Police Chief Kerry Thomas held a press […] The post Local police departments ask school district for automated traffic enforcement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

COVID ‘test-to-stay’ protocol to be introduced when Atlanta Public Schools resumes in-person learning

Atlanta Public Schools is preparing to reopen schools for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10, with new protocols to mitigate the COVID-19 surge. The district began offering surveillance testing on Thursday for students and employees at nine sites. The testing will continues on Friday, Jan. 7, from noon to 6 p.m. Information is available here. […] The post COVID ‘test-to-stay’ protocol to be introduced when Atlanta Public Schools resumes in-person learning appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to consider COVID-related emergency ordinance

On Monday, Dunwoody City Council will consider an emergency ordinance to allow for virtual meetings. The council is considering the ordinance due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of Jan. 5, in the last two weeks there have been 170,751 […] The post Dunwoody to consider COVID-related emergency ordinance appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Bicycle Coalition recognized by national advocacy group

Eight mobility advocacy groups – including Atlanta Bicycle Coalition – received grant money from the Mobility Fund to advance equitable and sustainable transportation. The Mobility Fund, which supports community-based advocacy around sustainable and equitable mobility, handed out more than $760,000 to local and regional non-profits working to make transit, biking and  walking convenient, safe and accessible […] The post Atlanta Bicycle Coalition recognized by national advocacy group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Ronda Smith, Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. See all the predictions here. Ronda Smith, President/Zoning Chair, […] The post 2022 Predictions: Ronda Smith, Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven to host MLK Day outdoor dinner

Brookhaven will host its sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day dinner celebration on Jan. 17.  The event will be held in the parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station at 1268 Apple Valley Road and will begin at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. In years past, the event has been held in […] The post Brookhaven to host MLK Day outdoor dinner appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs puts Burnett on TSPLOST oversight committee

Chris Burnett served in his last meeting on Sandy Springs City Council on Dec. 21, but Mayor Rusty Paul already has called on him to serve the city as its representative on the Fulton County Citizen Oversight Council for TSPLOST 2022-2027. The position requires someone with a financial background and knowledge of the program to […] The post Sandy Springs puts Burnett on TSPLOST oversight committee appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy