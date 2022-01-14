Fulton Schools requiring masks, but extracurricular activities to resume

Students and staff must continue to wear masks in Fulton County school buildings through Friday, Jan. 21 as the school district resumes some activities.

Fulton County Schools offered an update Jan. 14 in a message to parents and the community.

The school district will allow essential academic trips beginning Jan. 18. Third-party facility rentals also can resume that day, along with clubs and extramural activities for grades K-12 and middle school athletics.

Indoor capacity limits will be raised to 30% for athletic and performing arts practices and competitions on Jan 18. The school district will also continue after school care and extended learning.

FCS will still implement contract tracing. But the “unprecedented number of reported cases” of COVID-19 affects the speed of that response, said the school district. Staff members waiting test results, or who have had an exposure, can report to work wearing a mask if they are asymptomatic.The school district asks students and staff not to come to school or work if they test positive. COVID-19 related issues should be reported to the Parent portal.

