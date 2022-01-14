Man Killed During Early Morning Argument With Girlfriend

HOUSTON, TX –– A couple's fight turned deadly early Thursday morning in Houston.

According to authorities, the man and his girlfriend were traveling on the Gulf Freeway when in the middle of the argument she grabbed the wheel and jerked it to the side. This caused the car to crash into the concrete wall.

With the car in the middle of the freeway, the male exited the vehicle and was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup never stopped and then a second car then struck the victim's car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girlfriend was not injured.

The investigation into the crash continues.