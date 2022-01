CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Did you build up credit card debt during the pandemic? Millions of people are now facing this very problem. Trying to figure out how to pay down your debt and avoid high interest rates and late fees can be stressful and overwhelming. The good news is there's an app called Tally to help you figure it all out and help you pay off those balances faster.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 HOURS AGO