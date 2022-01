Many cryptocurrency investors avoid scenarios like the one I’m about to share with you by using something called a DCA crypto strategy. Let me know if the following situation sounds familiar. You heard that Dogecoin was going to the moon because Elon Musk (AKA “The Dogefather”) was hosting SNL. His appearance would bring tons of exposure to Dogecoin and cause the price to skyrocket. You buy Dogecoin when it’s still only at 50 cents. Right after you buy, the price rises slightly before tanking by 20%. Luckily, you were prepared for this. You know that cryptocurrency is volatile. The price is definitely going to bounce back. So, instead of selling, you decide to HODL (“Hold On for Dear Life”). Unfortunately, the price continues to slowly and painfully drop another 30% over the following months.

