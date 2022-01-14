Untangling the Drama Surrounding the Magnolia Network Series Home Work

Andy and Candis Meredith's Utah-based home renovation show was pulled last Friday after three homeowners and a local real estate agent accused the couple of shoddy or incomplete work, unsafe conditions, ballooning budgets and timelines and a lack of communication. "Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding," Magnolia's president Allison Page tells People in a statement. "After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent. Our commitment now is to provide resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network's standards." She concluded: "While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent but those who put their trust in them and this brand."

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO