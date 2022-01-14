ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Untangling the Drama Surrounding the Magnolia Network Series Home Work

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Setbacks happen all the time with renovations...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Family alleges they lost $50,000 to Magnolia Network's 'Home Work' hosts

A third homeowner has come forward with allegations against "Home Work" hosts Andy and Candis Meredith. The hosts of the Magnolia Network renovation show have been accused of poor workmanship, extreme delays, ballooning budgets and questionable bookkeeping by at least two other homeowners whose homes were remodeled as part of the series on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network. The network pulled the show Thursday due to the allegations .
TV SERIES
People

Stars of Magnolia Network's Home Work Speak Out After Clients Recount Renovation Horror Stories

Andy and Candis Meredith have spoken out after several of their former clients detailed how they believe they were scammed by the couple. "We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," the pair, whose show Home Work made its TV debut with the launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network on Wednesday and was pulled off the network Friday, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. The show follows the Utah-based couple as they renovate a 20,000-square-foot schoolhouse into a home for their blended family of nine and tackle room makeovers for clients.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Here's Why Home Work Was Removed From Chip And Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network

Entrepreneurial reality stars Chip and Joanna Gaines made even bigger waves in television when, last summer, they launched their own Magnolia Network in collaboration with streaming service discovery+ (via Parade). Joanna Gaines expressed satisfaction with the shows they were working on, calling them "inspiring" and the "opposite" of a guilt-inducing binge-watch.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Home Work#Magnolia#Snarl#Setbacks#The Magnolia Network
Primetimer

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network yanks Home Work following allegations of shoddy work and overcharging

Starring Utah-based Andy and Candis Meredith as they renovate homes in their state, Home Work was originally was shown on Discovery+ before moving to Magnolia Network with this week's launch. Touted as the next Fixer Upper, Home Work "unraveled on Wednesday, when accounts surfaced detailing alleged overcharges and shoddy work by the Merediths on some prior renovations," reports Deadline. "While all of the shows on Discovery’s roster have demonstrated that renovation projects often can run into delays and overages, the specific charges against the Merediths also allege poor communications when things went south on their dealings."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NBC Los Angeles

Magnolia Network's ‘Home Work' Returning to TV After Being Pulled Due to Controversies

Magnolia Network has announced that Andrew and Candis Meredith's home improvement series "Home Work" will return to air a week after the show was pulled. Beginning Thursday, Jan. 6, several homeowners whose renovations were featured on "Home Work" said that they had "nightmare" experiences with the Merediths, alleging questionable work, ballooning budgets and unprofessional conduct by the couple. After those claims were shared on Instagram, Magnolia Network pulled the show pending a review of the allegations.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Magnolia Network Is Already Backtracking After Pulling New Show Home Work Due To Complaints

The past week has seen some difficulties for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network. After finally debuting a few days ago in the former DIY Network spot, it was quickly met with controversy when several homeowners who’d been involved in the taping of the series, Home Work, accused hosts Candis and Andy Meredith of poor workmanship, misappropriating funds, and other unsavory claims. The series was pulled from Magnolia Network on January 7, only two days after its television debut, but now Home Work will return to the channel and we know why.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Magnolia Network to restore Home Work after finding "there was ill or malicious intent" in investigating complaints of shoddy work

Andy and Candis Meredith's Utah-based home renovation show was pulled last Friday after three homeowners and a local real estate agent accused the couple of shoddy or incomplete work, unsafe conditions, ballooning budgets and timelines and a lack of communication. "Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding," Magnolia's president Allison Page tells People in a statement. "After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent. Our commitment now is to provide resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network's standards." She concluded: "While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent but those who put their trust in them and this brand."
ECONOMY
Variety

Magnolia Network Launches to 3 Million Viewers as ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ Draws Crowd

Magnolia Network opened its doors on Jan. 5 to an audience of about 3 million viewers, powered by the linear launch of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the renovation series hosted by Magnolia chiefs Chip and Joanna Gaines. Magnolia Network’s first night of primetime programming garnered about 3 million viewers in Nielsen’s L3 ratings. The lifestyle and how-to channel marks the return to TV for the Gaines, who have partnered with Discovery in the streaming and linear launch of the curated Magnolia Network as a streaming label on Discovery Plus and the linear channel as a rebrand of Discovery’s erstwhile DIY channel. The...
WACO, TX
Primetimer

WATCH: Newscaster Gets Hit by a Car on Live TV... And Keeps Reporting

Calling Good Morning America! This week, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for West Virginia's WSAZ, proved she has what it takes to make it to the big leagues when she continued reporting the weather after she was hit by a car during a live segment. Yorgey repeatedly proclaimed that she's "okay" following the scary moment, and she even went so far as to console the driver who hit her, telling her that she's "so sweet" for being concerned. "That's live TV for ya!" said Yorgey. "It's all good."
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

YouTube Content Chief Susanne Daniels to Depart as Platform Cuts Down Originals Slate

Susanne Daniels, the global head of original content at YouTube, will exit the company in March as YouTube prepares to significantly cut down its slate of original programming. In a letter to creators on Tuesday, YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, said the platform would only be funding programs that are part of the company’s Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds — a marked departure from YouTube’s previous ambitions for a wide slate of original scripted and unscripted premium content to compete with streamers like Netflix. “We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy