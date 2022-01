“The Streaming Wars” is one of the most interesting ongoing business stories. The industry is ripe with competition but also has incredibly high barriers to entry. So many major companies are scratching and clawing to gain an edge. Right now, Netflix has the advantage. But down the road, it’s easy to see Disney+ becoming the most popular. With that said, regardless of who comes out on top, there’s one company that will win alongside them, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU). Roku stock has been one of the best-performing stocks since 2018. At one point, it was up over 900%. However, a recent sell-off has sent it tumbling back down from its all-time high.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO