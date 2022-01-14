Tamarack to unveil first exhibit of 2022

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, January 15, Tamarack Marketplace will open its first exhibition of 2022.

The exhibition “A History Of” will mostly consist of artwork that explores the past via artwork mediums from artists across West Virginia.

The gallery had this to share about the upcoming event:

Someone once told me that “Art history is a history of mankind.” At the time, I thought they were just saying that to make me excited about my 8 AM Art History Class, but as the years went on, I began to understand that the sentiment held more significance than I originally thought. Art both reflects and helps to create a culture’s vision of itself. Studying the art of the past teaches us how people have seen themselves and their world, and how they want to show this to others long after they’re gone. Their artwork acts as their voice. Before there were cameras or news stations to document or report major current events, there were creatives who took in the world around them and expressed their thoughts and feelings by making artwork. Now, these works influence the way we consume art, teach art, and value art. With that in mind, for our first exhibition of 2022, we are visually exploring history and sharing past events with Tamarack Marketplace’s visitors and guests. Your work can explore the history of West Virginia, history of the United States, family histories, or even international historical happenings. We want your work to depict non-fiction events from humankind’s past. We ask that you create artwork that people can walk away from with a bit more knowledge, or at the very least, a bit more curiosity about the world in which we live.

The exhibition will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and- of course- art!

Pieces will be viewable in the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery until February 21, 2022.