Megan Fox Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet After Machine Gun Kelly Engagement

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Megan Fox may be planning a certain...

wvli927.com

arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly
countryliving.com

‘Today’ Fans Show Support for Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over an Emotional Instagram About Nick

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, can’t believe their son, Nick, is all grown up. Most recently, the Today show weatherman and the ABC News correspondent celebrated their youngest child getting accepted into college. Off-camera though, Deborah appears to be feeling nostalgic after celebrating this exciting milestone. While going down memory lane, the broadcast journalist shared a rare photo of Nick that she holds close to her heart.
The Independent

Jim Carrey says he’s ‘60 and sexy’ in birthday video where he pretends to have no teeth

Jim Carrey has posted a video celebrating his 60th birthday in which he pretends to be an old, toothless man. On Monday (17 January), the Canadian-American actor shared the clip on Twitter. In the footage, the Dumb and Dumber star can be seen making slurring his words and making comical faces, licking his lips repeatedly as if he were a toothless old man. “I’m 60 and sexy!” Carrey says in the video. “And tonight I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches.”He captioned the post: “It’s ma birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all!!!”Fans of the...
Popculture

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Reveals She and Her Siblings 'Experienced Racism' Growing Up

Jon and Kate Gosselin's 21-year-old daughter Mady is opening up about growing up Korean American in her rural town of Pennsylvania. The former TLC reality star is half Korean and half white. Her father is Korean, and her mother is white, and she says she experienced racism that left her ashamed of her identity. She made the revelation in honor of Korean American Day.
OK! Magazine

Jazz Jennings Claps Back At Haters Claiming Reality Star Didn't Deserve To Be Readmitted To Harvard University: 'People Are Trying To Deny My Accomplishments'

Jazz Jennings has no room for haters. The star of the hit reality series I Am Jazz told her Instagram followers how she really feels about online trolls trying to discredit her recent readmission to Harvard University. After originally being admitted to the prestigious university two years ago, the 21-year-old...
Closer Weekly

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Cohost Vanna White Has a Sweet Bond With Her Kids! See Her Best Photos With Son Nikko and Daughter Gigi

America’s sweetheart Vanna White’s smile has lit up the Wheel of Fortune stage since the ‘80s. The television personality has played a huge role in the surge of viewership of nightly game shows ever since stepping onto the scene. But, one of the things that makes her happiest is the love and support she receives from her two children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro.
Bossip

Jeannie Mai Reveals Baby J's Meaningful Name & Unique Nursery Decor

In a video shared with her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, The Real co-host reveals the baby’s name is Monaco Mai Jenkins. 42-year-old explains that the video was recorded before the arrivals on Baby J because she did;t want to “stress out” making content after the baby arrives. The thoughtful mom gives fans a tour of baby Monaco’s neutral-colored nursery and explains the sweet meaning behind the thoughtful moniker was inspired by her trip to Monaco with Jeezy when they first started dating.
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Completely Different Person in This Unedited Photo Shared by a Friend

When Kim Kardashian became famous, she ushered in an era of highly curated and airbrushed photos — and she even influenced makeup trends with a heavily contoured face. But what we should be celebrating is how gorgeous she looks without all of the editing. The SKIMS founder was spotted in longtime friend Allison Statter’s birthday carousel on Instagram, where it looks like they celebrated together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. You have to look hard to find Kardashian in the group photo because upon first glance, you will probably miss her. She’s the second person on the right-hand side of the...
CELEBRITIES

