COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta agreed to a two-year deal with the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer. The 28-year-old was selected in last month’s MLS re-entry draft. He spent the previous three seasons with Dallas, scoring two regular-season goals. Acosta also has played for Honduras’ Real España from 2013-17 and Spain’s Tenerife from 2017-19. He has two goals in 51 appearances with the Catrachos.

MLS ・ 8 HOURS AGO