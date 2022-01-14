ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Witness says Jason Walker jumped on truck’s hood before Fayetteville shooting, bodycam footage shows

By Jeff Reeves
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville authorities have released three videos from police body-worn cameras from officers who responded to the fatal shooting of Jason Walker on Saturday.

One of the witnesses on video is Walker’s dad, Anthony.

Fayetteville police said the shooting occurred after 2:15 p.m. Saturday near Bingham and Shenandoah drives in Fayetteville.

Walker was killed when he was shot by off-duty Cumberland County Deputy Jeffrey Hash following a traffic incident, police said.

A superior court judge granted the release of the videos on Thursday.

Officer P Orellano body-cam video

A witness speaking with Fayetteville Officer P. Orellano said the man on the ground is his son. Anthony Walker told the officers he called for his son to come back to him on the other side of the street.

“He was out here in the dagone street and that fella drove up. He jumped up on the guy’s hood and the guy jumped out and shoots him,” Anthony Walker says.

Anthony Walker then points out to the officer where he said Jason Walker damaged a windshield wiper on the truck and damaged the windshield.

The officer asks Anthony Walker if his son suffered from any mental issues, Anthony Walker says, “I don’t know.”

There was no mention of Jason Walker being hit by the truck during this recording.

Officer Rivera Ramos body-cam video

The witness speaking with Officer Rivera Ramos initially asks for something to wipe Walker’s blood off her hands.

“I didn’t have gloves or anything and I was holding the pressure and stuff before y’all got here,” the witness says.”

This witness says she didn’t see the initial interaction and at first, she says she wasn’t sure if Walker was hit by the deputy’s truck.

“I don’t know if get got onto the car or if he was actually hit – I don’t know,” she says.

She then says Hash was still in his truck when he shot Walker.

“I didn’t see him pose a threat,” she says of Jason Walker.

The witness says Jason Walker was already on the ground when shots were fired.

She later says she believed Walker was hit by the truck.

Officer J House body-cam video

The officer arrives on the scene and asks who witnessed the shooting.

Multiple people on the scene say they did, including a man who says Jason Walker got on the hood of Hash’s truck.

“That fella jumped up on the hood and he jumped out of his car and shot him,” the man says.

Hash can be heard in the background giving his account of what happened.

“I was coming down here and he ran across the street so I stopped and he jumped on my car,” Hash can be heard saying. At that point, his comments become inaudible until he says his wife and child are in the car.

The City of Fayetteville said more video will be released at a later date. The three videos released Friday were the first ones submitted to the judge for release.

Fayetteville has filed a petition to have all of the body-cam footage released, which encompasses about 20 hours of video.

Comments / 45

Georgeanna Pinckney
5d ago

The shooting was not justifiable. The number of times he was shot not justifiable. He’s a deputy, he should’ve made a different decision, now this young man’s life is gone, and he used a lame reason of why he killed him. His truck can be repaired or replaced but this young man will never return.

nameistoolong
5d ago

I’m liking the transparency so far, probably among the smartest things they could have done for this case.

Kecia Dawn Virgil-Wright
5d ago

I'm glad the father was honest but how does that justify shooting this guy 4 times in the back. he's not threatening u with his back to you...

