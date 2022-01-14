Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde named to AP All-Pro team

Ahead of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Round matchup with the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, Buffalo Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have been named to the AP All-Pro team. Poyer was named a First-Team All-Pro, while Hyde earns Second-Team All-Pro honors.

This is Poyer's first time he has been honored as an All-Pro by The Associated Press. He is the first Bills safety to be named an AP First-Team All-Pro since Henry Jones back in 1992.

The 30-year-old safety finished the 2021 regular season with five interceptions, three sacks and was second on the Bills with 91 tackles.

For Hyde, this is the second time he's been named as an All-Pro. His first honor came in his first season with the Bills in 2017, where he was also named a Second-Team All-Pro. That season also landed Hyde in the Pro-Bowl for Buffalo.

The 31-year-old wrapped up his 2021 regular season with a sack, five interceptions, and finished fifth on the Bills with 74 total tackles.

Both safeties helped lead the Buffalo defense to being one of the best units in the entire NFL this season. The Bills finished the regular season as the top-ranked defense, in terms of yards per-game (272.8) and passing yards per-game (163.0) and points per-game (17.0).