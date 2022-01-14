ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer & Gio's NFL Picks: Super Wild Card Weekend 2021

By Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5aHg_0dm5IR7z00

Boomer and Jerry tied for the regular-season title in the WFAN Mornings NFL picks race, with Gio four games back...but the boys are keeping it going through the playoffs! No props this week, but they do pick all six games - who will come out ahead on Super Wild Card Weekend?

Game 1: Raiders @ Bengals (-5.5)
Gio: Bengals
Boomer: Bengals
Jerry: Raiders

Game 2: Patriots @ Bills (-4)
Gio: Pats
Boomer: Bills
Jerry: Bills

Game 3: Eagles @ Buccaneers (-8.5)
Gio: Bucs
Boomer: Eagles
Jerry: Eagles

Game 4: 49ers @ Cowboys (-3)
Gio: Cowboys
Boomer: 49ers
Jerry: Cowboys

Game 5: Steelers @ Chiefs (-12.5)
Gio: Steelers
Boomer: Chiefs
Jerry: Chiefs

Game 6: Cardinals @ Rams (-4)
Gio: Cards
Boomer: Cards
Jerry: Cards

#American Football#Boomer Gio#Super Wild Card Weekend#Raiders Bengals#Bengals Boomer#Patriots Bills#Eagles Buccaneers#Steelers Chiefs#Steelers Boomer
