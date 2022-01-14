Boomer & Gio's NFL Picks: Super Wild Card Weekend 2021
Boomer and Jerry tied for the regular-season title in the WFAN Mornings NFL picks race, with Gio four games back...but the boys are keeping it going through the playoffs! No props this week, but they do pick all six games - who will come out ahead on Super Wild Card Weekend?
Game 1: Raiders @ Bengals (-5.5)
Gio: Bengals
Boomer: Bengals
Jerry: Raiders
Game 2: Patriots @ Bills (-4)
Gio: Pats
Boomer: Bills
Jerry: Bills
Game 3: Eagles @ Buccaneers (-8.5)
Gio: Bucs
Boomer: Eagles
Jerry: Eagles
Game 4: 49ers @ Cowboys (-3)
Gio: Cowboys
Boomer: 49ers
Jerry: Cowboys
Game 5: Steelers @ Chiefs (-12.5)
Gio: Steelers
Boomer: Chiefs
Jerry: Chiefs
Game 6: Cardinals @ Rams (-4)
Gio: Cards
Boomer: Cards
Jerry: Cards
