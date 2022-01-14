Black Clergy offering support to prevent Omicron

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -To stem the tide of the Omicron variant, Black Clergy statewide are offering intervention services, home tests, face masks and sanitizers, officials said.

The effort starts today at some churches and continues Sunday and Monday, according to organizers.

Pastor Steven Cousins, with Bethel AME Church in New Haven said historically the African American community is the last to receive these resources.

"Or actually had access to these resources. Given where we are with the Omicron variant, with the spread of this disease, we find it pertinent for us to fill the gap for those who may not have access or for those who may not be able to find these resources."

Governor Lamont's Chief of Staff said a collaborative effort is responsible for 3.1 million test kits being distributed by the end of today.

Paul Mounds said the partnership with the faith community will continue.

"We'll be doing additional distributions in the coming weeks because even though we have been building up testing capacity and building new sites on-line, (we need to ensure) every resident is able to keep themselves safe."

Dr. Albert Bailey is Pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford.

"Whether they are kissed by the sun or another color race, it's powerful and impactful that when you can share meals and share coats and now open the doors of your church for the test kits and masks as preventative measures."