Oil Prices in 4th Weekly Gain on Signs of Tighter Supplies, Firmer Demand

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Crude settled higher on Friday, notching a fourth positive week, supported by bets the Omicron-fueled drag on demand will be short-lived at a time when global supplies are expected to tighten. On the New York Mercantile Exchange crude futures gained 2.1% to settle at $84.82 a...

ca.investing.com

Comments / 1

Reuters

Oil market headed for surplus as Omicron impact muted -IEA

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil supply will soon overtake demand as some producers are set to pump at or above all-time highs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, while demand holds up despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The outlook could mean an easing of...

MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.

jwnenergy.com

IEA sees tighter oil market as demand withstands omicron wave

Global oil markets look tighter than previously thought as demand suffers surprisingly little impact from the latest coronavirus strain while supplies are curbed by disruptions, the International Energy Agency said. The surplus facing world markets this year is shrinking, with oil demand – slightly upgraded from last month – on...

investing.com

Oil Markets Animated By Geopolitics, Supply And Demand

Crude oil prices closed yesterday near their 7-year highs as an attack on an oil site in Abu Dhabi further strained an already tense market. The concern about the deterioration of the situation between Ukraine and Russia, which has been occurring for several days, has been overtaken by the attack on the infrastructures of the United Arab Emirates. On Monday, an attack probably committed by drones blew up three tank trucks near the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ’s reservoirs.

kfgo.com

Oil prices ease from 2014 high, supply concerns limit losses

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped back on Thursday after hitting their highest levels since 2014 in the previous session on the back of strong demand and short-term supply disruptions, underlying factors that limited losses as investors took profits. Brent crude futures dropped 72 cents, or 0.81%, to $87.72...

FXStreet.com

USD/CAD breaks 1.2500 amid four-day downtrend on firmer oil prices, easy USD

USD/CAD remains pressured around intraday low, marks one more attack on 200-DMA, seven-month-old support line. WTI crude oil reverses the previous day’s pullback from eight-year top. Market sentiment dwindles, yields stay firmer ahead of second-tier US/Canada data. US stimulus, Fed and yields are the keywords to search for near-term...

The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...

BBC

Oil prices hit seven-year high after attack

The price of oil hit its highest level in more than seven years on Tuesday as traders worried that an attack on a fuel storage facility in the Middle East could affect supply. A suspected drone attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels in the United Arab Emirates blew up three fuel tankers.

Motley Fool

Here's Why Crude Oil Is Over $80 Per Barrel

On Jan. 5, General Motors (NYSE:GM) was showing off its shiny new Chevy Silverado electric vehicle (EV) at CES in Las Vegas. Ironically, the price of crude oil has been hitting multiyear highs in the days that have followed. It's an interesting contrast. Profits for both EV companies and oil companies are surging.

cbs4local.com

Crude oil prices hit 7-year high amid supply threats

WASHINGTON (TND) — On Tuesday, crude oil prices hit a seven-year high. The international benchmark — Brent crude oil — traded at more than $88 per barrel Tuesday, the highest since 2014. Some experts expect it will top $100 a barrel this year. This comes as supply...

AFP

Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, driven in part by hopes of a global economic recovery that would ramp up demand. Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019. 

investing.com

Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise by 1 Million Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly increased last week at a time when expectations for demand continue to lean bullish. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, traded at $85.19 barrel on the news, after settling up 1.8% at $86.96 a barrel. U.S. crude inventories rose by about 1.4 million barrels...


