While the current Royals team is in a much better position than the team of 2010 in the win-loss column, there are still several similarities regarding the players. Over a decade ago when that last glorious wave of prospects was on the rise and waiting to come up, most of the big-league roster was secured by what we will call placeholders. First base, shortstop, third base, left field, and the catching position were all held by players who either wouldn’t be the answer long term or would have to switch positions very soon. These positions from 2010 were taken up by the following players (in case you haven’t blocked them from your memory):

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO