San Diego County, CA

Record COVID cases put strain on medical services

By Albert Fulcher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the middle of a COVID-19 surge after holiday gatherings and a record breaking number of travelers, the county of San Diego reported on Monday that there have been a record number of new cases recently reported: 12,563 on Jan. 9; 17,507 on Jan. 8; and 19,009 on Jan...

