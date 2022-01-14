ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Projects Tripling Annualized Revenue

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces its anticipated revenue growth for the next twelve months and will be broadcasting the first video episode in a series titled “Rise of the Robots” today across its social media platforms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005813/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Projects Tripling Annualized Revenue (Graphic: Business Wire)
US consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month

U.S. consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in November amid ongoing high inflation, rising interest rates, and layoffs in the tech sector. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month, down from 102.2 in October. November’s figure is the lowest since July, and likely reflected an uptick in gas prices earlier this fall, said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board. Gas prices have since reversed and fell to $3.52 a gallon, on average, nationwide on Tuesday, according to AAA. That’s down from $3.76 a month ago. The data indicate Americans are taking a more gloomy view about the economy. Before the pandemic, the index regularly topped 120. With the cost of food, rent, clothing, and other essentials surging, inflation is near the worst in four decades, increasing 7.7% in October from a year earlier.

