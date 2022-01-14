Watch: Rams' playoff hype video will give you chills

The Rams secured a spot in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years under Sean McVay, winning the NFC West by one game over the Cardinals. They’ll kick off what they hope is a lengthy postseason run on Monday night with a wild-card game against those same Cardinals, the third time they’ll face Arizona this season.

Expectations are higher for the Rams this year than they were a year ago when they entered the playoffs as a wild-card team that had to go up to Seattle in the first round to face the Seahawks. They have Super Bowl aspirations with a complete defense and a veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

Plus, with the additions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams only improved their roster throughout the year.

Ahead of Monday’s game against the Cardinals, the Rams released a hype video for the upcoming playoff run, which is sure to get your blood flowing.