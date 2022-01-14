ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Rams' playoff hype video will give you chills

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I05oX_0dm5DjbS00

The Rams secured a spot in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years under Sean McVay, winning the NFC West by one game over the Cardinals. They’ll kick off what they hope is a lengthy postseason run on Monday night with a wild-card game against those same Cardinals, the third time they’ll face Arizona this season.

Expectations are higher for the Rams this year than they were a year ago when they entered the playoffs as a wild-card team that had to go up to Seattle in the first round to face the Seahawks. They have Super Bowl aspirations with a complete defense and a veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

Plus, with the additions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams only improved their roster throughout the year.

Ahead of Monday’s game against the Cardinals, the Rams released a hype video for the upcoming playoff run, which is sure to get your blood flowing.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Watch: Aaron Donald tries to choke Cardinals player during Wild Card game (Video)

It appears there was another Aaron Donald choke incident during the NFC Wild Card during a fight between Rams and Cardinals players. The Los Angeles Rams looked to be on their way to a dominating victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card Round. They did hold a 28-0 lead in the third quarter, but any chance of a shutout bid ended after the Cardinals got in the end zone. But a penalty by Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald helped give them good field position.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rams Make Big Roster Move For Monday Night

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing in some big name reinforcements for their playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Last week the Rams added 13-year veteran safety Eric Weddle to their team ahead of the playoff game. Today, the officially activated Weddle off of their practice squad so he can play tonight.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers to Face Rams in Divisional Round; Date and Time Set

The Super Wild Card round of the 2021-22 NFL Playoff is in the books, and following Monday night's relative snoozefest of a finale for the first leg of the postseason, the No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round matchup has been finalized. Tampa Bay will take on the No. 4...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy