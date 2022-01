Bob Saget speculated about the afterlife days before his own unexpected death while paying tribute to fellow departed star Betty White. Saget was among the many celebrities and fans who took to social media to honor White following her death on Dec. 31 at age 99. He took to Instagram that day to discuss the beloved comedy icon’s career as well as tell a story about meeting her. He concluded his heartfelt post by speculating about where White is now, noting that she believed she would reunite with her husband, Allen Ludden, in the afterlife.

