The Omicron variant of "in retreat" but the Covid-19 pandemic is "not over yet", Sajid Javid has said.The health secretary was speaking on Wednesday evening as he confirmed that the government would be scrapping its 'Plan B' regulations.Masks will no longer be mandatory in shops or on public transport and vaccine passes will not be required for mass events. But restrictions on travel and a requirement to self-isolate will remain for now.Boris Johnson earlier in the day announced the changes to MPs in the House of Commons."This plan has worked and the data shows that Omicron is in retreat," Mr...

TRAVEL ・ 17 HOURS AGO