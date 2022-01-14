Sami Zayn promises to out-“Jackass” Johnny Knoxville with the premiere of his own stunt show InZayn

– Speaking to Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke about wanting to win a WWE tag team title with either Sami Zayn or Finn Balor. Below are some highlights:. Kevin Owens on wanting a tag title victory: “I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt. If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami Zayn, but I think Finn Balor would be a great partner for me, too. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick. It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right other than either of those two. I think we could tell some great stories.”

