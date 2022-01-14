ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sami Zayn promises to out-“Jackass” Johnny Knoxville with the premiere of his own stunt show InZayn

WWE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being embarrassed by “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville last week, Sami Zayn...

www.wwe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve-O Admits He ‘Poorly’ Handled ‘Jackass’ Pay Dispute With Johnny Knoxville

Steve-O has opened up about his contract dispute while negotiating pay for Jackass Forever, which led to a short-lived rift between him and his co-star Johnny Knoxville. In a brief interview with MMA Junkie last year, Steve-O went public about the contract dispute and cast doubt on whether he’d return for the fourth film. As Variety reports, the comedian and podcast host said that he asked for more money before signing a contract, but he didn’t handle the situation well.
CELEBRITIES
People

Johnny Knoxville Reflects on Bam Margera's Absence from Jackass Forever: 'Really Heartbreaking'

Johnny Knoxville is reflecting on his former Jackass costar Bam Margera's absence from the franchise's upcoming fourth full-length feature, Jackass Forever. The 50-year-old actor recently opened up to Variety in an interview surrounding the film's upcoming release, saying that the cast and crew "wanted" Margera, 42, to appear "all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that's not the way it worked out."
MOVIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Owens Wants A Run With The WWE Tag Team Championships, Talks Sami Zayn

During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on wanting a WWE tag team championship run, his WrestleMania match against Sami Zayn, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On wanting a tag title run: “I’d love to be tag...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Johnny Knoxville
FanSided

Sami Zayn re-signs with the WWE, report via Fightful Select

The free agency race continues to be a major talking point in professional wrestling. WWE was able to secure another big name as news broke on Thursday that Sami Zayn has re-signed with the company. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Zayn’s deal was coming due but the company...
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on His WWE Tag Team Title Goal, His WrestleMania Match Against Sami Zayn

– Speaking to Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke about wanting to win a WWE tag team title with either Sami Zayn or Finn Balor. Below are some highlights:. Kevin Owens on wanting a tag title victory: “I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt. If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami Zayn, but I think Finn Balor would be a great partner for me, too. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick. It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right other than either of those two. I think we could tell some great stories.”
WWE
Popculture

Steve-O Admits His Biggest Mistake Before Making 'Jackass Forever' With Johnny Knoxville

Jackass Forever is just weeks away from release, and longtime franchise cast member Steve-O recently admits the biggest mistake he made with Johnny Knoxville, before they made the new film. Speaking to Variety, Steve-O revealed that when contract negotiations began for the fourth film, he felt entitled to more than he was initially being offered. This lead to conflict with Knoxville, causing a "rift" between the two old friends.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jackass Forever stunt left Johnny Knoxville with a brain hemorrhage

The Jackass squad might make great comedy movies, but sometimes they suffer the consequences. In making Jackass Forever, leader Johnny Knoxville had a rather vicious encounter with a bull. In an interview with Variety, Knoxville explains that a stunt involving the animal is what put a fine point on it...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Smackdown#Fox
UPI News

Eric Andre recalls Johnny Knoxville breaking into his house on 'Kimmel'

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Eric Andre described how Johnny Knoxville broke into his house on Christmas Eve while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Andre stars with Knoxville in Jackass Forever, which is coming to theaters on Feb. 4. Andre told Kimmel on Wednesday that he had COVID-19 over the holidays and that Knoxville broke into his house as a way to cheer him up.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Jackass Star Suffered "Broken Wrist, Broken Rib, Concussion and Brain Hemorrhage" From One Stunt in New Movie

The Jackass crew are very, very well known for the injuries they sustain on camera simply for our own amusement, a previous report put their injury bills in the millions of dollars. All that in mind it was surprising to....well, everyone, when at fourth Jackass movie was announced, especially since it had been a decade since Jackass 3D and that film had a tremendous sense of finality to it. The new movie, Jackass Forever, seems to be taking it easy on some of the original cast members, introducing some fresh faces to take the brunt of the punishment, except for series golden boy Johnny Knoxville.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Final Jackass Forever Trailer Shows Absurd And Ill-Advised Stunts

Paramount Pictures has released the newest and final trailer for Jackass Forever, the next entry in the prank/stunt series that comes to theaters on February 4. The trailer shows the cast performing all manner of absurd and ill-advised stunts that you have to see to appreciate. Additionally, new posters are...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWE

Tony D’Angelo to conduct memorial service for Pete Dunne

WWE Universe, Tony D’Angelo cordially invites you to Pete Dunne’s memorial service Tuesday night on NXT 2.0. The BruiserWeight enjoyed a successful career in NXT before challenging D’Angelo to a Crowbar on a Pole Match this past Tuesday. Dunne put up a good fight in a punishing clash with “The Made Man of NXT” but was ultimately whacked when D’Angelo cracked the crowbar across the head of Dunne.
WWE
WWE

Brie Bella to take part in Fox’s “The Real Dirty Dancing” competition

Nobody puts Brie Bella in a corner. The WWE Hall of Famer announced via Instagram that she will be one of eight celebrity competitors on Fox’s new upcoming reality dance competition “The Real Dirty Dancing.”. Bella, alongside stars Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates,...
WWE
WWE

Solo Sikoa and Boa collide in No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere Match

Solo Sikoa wears the scars of his last meeting with Boa after the Tian Sha disciple unleashed his darker side and hurled a fireball into Sikoa’s face. Boa has been at odds with his alter ego for some time while learning to control his new power, but both sides of the NXT Superstar have had Sikoa in their crosshairs, plaguing “The Street Champion of the Islands” for weeks with numerous surprise attacks.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy