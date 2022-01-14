OCC Chief: Bank Regulation Can Put 'Stable' in Stablecoins

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto derivatives giant FTX, says the crypto regulatory ecosystem is on a knife’s edge right now. “It’s been really interesting being at the forefront of crypto regulatory thought and actually getting to see each part of this process work up close," Bankman-Fried said on the first episode of the "gm from Decrypt" podcast, adding that the crypto regulatory ecosystem is "very much sort of balanced on a knife's edge in a lot of places in a lot of ways, and a lot of ways that I think are super interesting and are going to have really profound impacts on the ecosystem."

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO