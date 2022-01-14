OCC Chief: Bank Regulation Can Put 'Stable' in Stablecoins

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two USDF Consortium™ members completed a first of its kind transaction over the Provenance Blockchain. NBH Bank, a subsidiary of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) minted USDF and sent it to a customer of New York Community Bank, the banking subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), as a test to demonstrate bank-to-bank interoperability on a public blockchain. NBH Bank's minted USDF represented the capital contribution for its founding membership in the USDF Consortium, an association of FDIC-insured financial institutions with a mission to build a network of banks to further the adoption and interoperability of a bank-minted stablecoin (USDF™). USDF is minted exclusively by banks.
Comments / 0