Lita returns to SmackDown for the first time in nearly 20 years

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
In recent years, WWE has wanted to go big, destroying numerous records that had persisted in its rings for years. The last in chronological order that could break a record in the WWE rings for a world title, is Roman Reigns, current Universal Champion of Friday Night Smackdown, who in a few hours would surpass the all-time reign record for that title, held again by Brock Lesnar, who held the title for over 500 days in one of his last realms.
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) just shared some big news about Jon Moxley. On Tuesday, the pro wrestling company announced that Moxley will make his return this week on the flagship show AEW Dynamite. The show will air from the Entertainment & Sports are in Washington D.C. Moxley makes his return...
The final stop on Raw before Royal Rumble will find WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley in the same ring one more time. Ahead of their “Collision with Consequences” on January 29 in St. Louis, the two behemoths will weigh in for their matchup this Monday on Raw.
The robe Muhammad Ali wore before one of the most important fights of his career could soon be yours.
The garment the Greatest wore to the final weigh-in and while walking out for his 1965 fight with Sonny Liston is currently up for sale on Goldin Auctions. The robe isn’t just noteworthy because it was worn before the boxer’s second heavyweight title bout, but also because it’s the first that bore the name he’d go by for the final 52 years of his life.
Ali wore the robe, which is made of white terry cloth and has “Muhammad Ali” stitched in red...
Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
WWE Universe, Tony D’Angelo cordially invites you to Pete Dunne’s memorial service Tuesday night on NXT 2.0. The BruiserWeight enjoyed a successful career in NXT before challenging D’Angelo to a Crowbar on a Pole Match this past Tuesday. Dunne put up a good fight in a punishing clash with “The Made Man of NXT” but was ultimately whacked when D’Angelo cracked the crowbar across the head of Dunne.
Charlotte Flair recently spoke with TV Source Magazine and was asked about her most recent forearm tattoo and what the word worthy means to her. The SmackDown Women’s Champion had the following to say about the ink- “I have learned a lot since my debut in 2015. I have...
Kevin Owens hosted the Kevin Owens Show on WWE Raw this week, and his guest was none other than Seth Rollins. During the segment Seth Rollins and KO talked about Seth’s upcoming match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and Owens also used a familiar quote when he looked at Seth and said, “You look marvelous. That’s French for marvelous.”
Roderick Strong isn’t scared of WALTER, but maybe he should be. The Ring General has come to NXT 2.0 and he didn’t take too kindly to Malcom Bivens’ remarks on Imperium, nearly tearing apart the manager of Diamond Mine until his prize fighter stepped in to intercede.
Last Monday, WWE champion Brock Lesnar took the opportunity to fire a few stinging shots at Royal Rumble opponent Bobby Lashley. Included in Lesnar's tirade was that Lashley was little more than a "Brock Lesnar wannabe." On this week's edition of Raw, Lashley will issue a response to Lesnar. Lesnar...
A Muay Thai fighter has enthralled fans after being hit with a flying tornado kick but still going on to win the fight. A fight between Padeksuk and Mohamed Mohabde put on by Lumpinee Fairtex Fight New Era promotion was was full of drama. With Padeksuk starting the fight...
WWE’s penchant for changing wrestler names is a well-trodden path. The company does it all the time, predominantly to ensure they own a name they can trademark and market. However, when one of their most popular rising stars, WALTER, was rebranded as “Gunther” on Tuesday night — well, WWE really stepped in it.
Rey Mysterio used to fight with his young son for bragging rights when they played wrestling video games together.The WWE high-flying superstar has plenty to boast about now — he's on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game set for a March 11 release.“It’s a moment of great pride, not just for me, but for the generations that come after me. All my people, all the Latinos ” Mysterio said.Even better, Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik. The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-tag team champions with his father.Mysterio...
A different kind of endurance will be tested in the ring this Monday. Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship and responded with a lavish graduation ceremony on Raw as Chad Gable presented Otis with his very own diploma. RK-Bro made sure to crash the party in search of securing a rematch, but they got an unexpected challenge from Master Gable instead.
The newly formed pairing of Malik Blade & Edris Enofé has a tall task waiting in the opening round of the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic when they square off with Legado del Fantasma. They may have earned their spot in this year’s tournament off a disqualification victory,...
Dusty Rhodes Classic veterans GYV have their sights set on a third straight trip to the finals, but Andre Chase and his student Bodhi Hayward plan to teach Zack Gibson & James Drake a lesson in not looking past their opening-round opponents. After receiving Chase University’s first full scholarship, Hayward...
