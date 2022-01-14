ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Carr: Georgia Joins 38 States in $1.85 Billion Nationwide Settlement with Student Loan Servicer Navient

georgia.gov
 6 days ago

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the State of Georgia has joined 38 states in reaching a $1.85 billion nationwide settlement with Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers. “For years, Georgians who turned to Navient for help with repaying their...

law.georgia.gov

goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Announces Multistate Settlement Against Student Loan Servicer Navient - Settlement Includes $95 Million in Nationwide Restitution for Federal Student Loan Borrowers and Additional Private Student Loan Debt Cancellation

January 13, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a multistate settlement against Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, to resolve allegations of. misconduct in the servicing and collection of federal student loans. The settlement includes $95 million in restitution...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of Marylanders Will Receive Relief In $1.85B Settlement With Student Loan Provider Navient, Frosh Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Marylanders with student loans will receive financial relief under a multi-state, $1.85 billion settlement with student loan provider Navient, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Thursday. Maryland is one of 39 states to sue Navient, alleging that, since 2009, the company and its subsidiaries violated the Consumer Protection Act by steering borrowers to expensive forbearances instead of income-driven repayment plans. Under the terms of the settlement, 66,000 Americans who took out subprime private student loans will have their collective balance of $1.7 billion canceled. Another 350,000 students who borrowed federal loans will receive $95 million in restitution...
MARYLAND STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Students To Benefit From Massive Loan Cancellation

Each of Georgia’s 1.6 million federal student loan borrowers has on average $42,000 in debt totaling over $68 billion. Student loan repayment was paused early on during the pandemic by former President Donald Trump’s administration and once again in August by the current administration of President Joseph R. Biden, with payments scheduled to restart on […] The post Georgia Students To Benefit From Massive Loan Cancellation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
flarecord.com

Attorney General Moody Secures $1.85 Billion Following Multistate Investigation into Student Loan Servicer Navient

Florida Office of the Attorney General issued the following announcement on Jan. 13. Attorney General Ashley Moody today secured $1.85 billion from one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers for misrepresenting to borrowers the best repayment options available. Attorney General Moody is joined by a coalition of 39 state attorneys general in a multistate action against Navient, formerly d/b/a Sallie Mae. In the proposed consent judgment, Navient will provide relief totaling $1.85 billion to resolve allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans. Florida will receive more than $199 million in relief from the multistate action.
FLORIDA STATE
Georgia Government
