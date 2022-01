XRP fell with the overall market in the past few days and is now found just above a critical support. After an attempted rally, XRP’s momentum vanished, and the price quickly took a dive. It is now found above the critical support at $0.70 and seems unable to break higher. The resistance at $0.85 is quite a distance away and it’s probably going to be challenging for the cryptocurrency to reach such valuation unless it stops the current downturn.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO