Keith Richards enters the NFT fray, auctioning off a signed Gibson ES-335 guitar and digital asset in aid of charity

OneOf - The green NFT platform built for music - has announced an exclusive partnership with MusiCares and Julien’s Auctions to mint the very first NFT from rock legend Keith Richards. Julien's Auctions is the official auction partner for MusiCares, the leading music industry charity that provides a support system of health and human services to music professionals across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief. Their annual charitable auction features a Gibson ES-335 acoustic electric guitar signed by Keith Richards along with a one-of-a-kind video NFT that will be minted through OneOf’s sustainable technology. OneOf has recently launched debut NFT collections from the Whitney Houston estate, Doja Cat and more, in addition to partnerships with the Recording Academy, iHeartRadio Music Festival and beyond.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO