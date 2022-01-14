ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Richards enters the NFT fray, auctioning off a signed Gibson ES-335 guitar and digital asset in aid of charity

By Matt Parker
Guitar World Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Richards has offered up a signed Gibson ES-335 electric guitar as part of an auction that aims to raise money for musicians’ charity MusiCares. The lot from the Rolling Stones guitar legend also comes complete with a hardcase and an NFT – minted on the Tezos blockchain by NFT platform...

www.guitarworld.com

