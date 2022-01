LEWISTON - Officials from Nez Perce County will be hosting a public meeting Tuesday evening (1/18) at 6:00 p.m. on the second floor of the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The meeting will focus on the courthouse and licensing building plans as well as the land for the new construction. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and be involved.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO