Riikola was demoted from the active roster to AHL Wilkes-Barre on Monday. Riikola did not make an NHL appearance during his recent stint on the active roster. He has averaged 13:23 of ice time -- 1:43 during the power play -- and tallied one assist over five NHL appearances this season. The 28-year-old will rejoin AHL Wilkes-Barre where he has distributed six assists over 10 appearances in 2021-22.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO