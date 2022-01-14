ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the SCCA, with Racing for Heroes’ Brett Morash

By Brian Bielanski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of Inside the SCCA features a great organization that helps...

Racing on TV, January 22-23

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. Trans Am media app (click here for download info) All times Eastern; live telecasts unless noted. Saturday, January 22. Sunday, January 23. Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay.
Cameron gets Penske IndyCar run at Sebring test

IMSA champion and Porsche Penske Motorsports factory driver Dane Cameron is receiving his first run in an IndyCar with Team Penske today at Sebring International Raceway. The team tells RACER that Cameron is assisting with feedback through an evaluation test day, akin to what former Acura Team Penske teammate Ricky Taylor delivered for the program in a 2017 test at the Miami-Homestead road course.
Indy, Belle Isle join Masters USA 2022 vintage schedule

Masters Historic Racing’s Masters USA’s 2022 North American calendar shows a mix of familiar venues and new vintage race events, including first-time visits to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Belle Isle track in Detroit as well as a return to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Meanwhile, Masters U.S. racers will also return to traditional favorites such as Watkins Glen, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Circuit of The Americas.
Bryson makes history at Chili Bowl

Tanner Thorson may have won the 36th annual Chili Bowl Nationals, but it was Kaylee Bryson that stole the show on Saturday night at the Tulsa Expo Center. The 20-year-old from Muskogee, Oklahoma already set the tone that something special could be in store after winning her heat race, finishing second in the qualifier and then sixth in the prelim night feature last Tuesday. That stout performance had her starting 10th in the second B-Feature on Saturday night, where she pushed the cushion and utilized the top lane to surge into the lead in just a handful of laps. Undeterred by numerous late restarts, her No. 71K Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota remained out front for the remainder of the 20-lap race.
Foyt signs Calderon to full-time IndyCar ride for 2022

The last time the NTT IndyCar Series had a female driver signed to a full-time effort was in 2013 with Simona De Silvestro and KVSH Racing, and thanks to a late decision by A.J. Foyt Racing sponsor ROKiT, Tatiana Calderon will end the long representation drought in the No. 11 Chevy.
INSIGHT: Toyota's Wilson embracing Kurt Busch's arrival at 23XI

David Wilson is a big fan of Kurt Busch. It’s not hard to come to that conclusion when asking the president of Toyota Racing about the addition of Busch to his camp. Wilson has spent a lot of time with Busch already as the former NASCAR Cup Series champion prepares for a new season, taking the reins of the second car at the expanding 23XI Racing operation.
The RACER Mailbag, January 19

Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for Marshall Pruett or any of RACER’s other writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for style or clarity.
NASCAR Podcast: Tyler Ankrum

Tyler Ankrum says it’s been a “pretty easy” transition to Hattori Racing as he gets set to take the wheel of the No. 16 Toyota. Ankrum joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to talk about how well things are going with already building team chemistry as well as:
Kirkwood tops unofficial times at Sebring IndyCar test

The first IndyCar test of the new year for Kyle Kirkwood had a familiar result, with the reigning Indy Lights champion sitting atop the unofficial times at Sebring International Raceway’s short circuit. The Floridian was one of three drivers to sample the popular testing loop that avoid most of...
Kanaan set with Ganassi for another Indy 500 run

“Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends, we’re so glad you could attend, come inside, come inside!” Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Karn Evil 9. The lyrics of EL&P’s song came to mind with the long-awaited confirmation of Tony Kanaan’s return to the Chip Ganassi Racing team for May’s Indianapolis 500. The 2013 race winner, who’s stepped aside at the other ovals for friend and teammate Jimmie Johnson to contest a full season in the No. 48 Honda, says he’ll stop claiming he’s doing his never-ending Last Lap tour and will simply embrace his ongoing desire to keep racing in IndyCar.
Significant movers in eNASCAR free agency frenzy

Free agency announcements for the eNASCAR Coco-Cola iRacing Series continued into a second week as big names began to settle into place. William Byron eSports led the charge with its powerhouse line-up of Nick Ottinger and Logan Clampitt remaining with the team. Ottinger, the 2020 series champion, and Clampitt, the runner-up in the 2021 season, will once again form one of the strongest line-ups in the series.
Pagenaud bullish on MSR's chances for '22

Coming off his first test with Meyer Shank Racing last week at Sebring International Raceway, Simon Pagenaud sounds like a driver who’s infused with confidence for where the two-car NTT IndyCar Series team is headed. Fastest on the day, Pagenaud says the feeling within the program is right where he wants it as MSR looks to establish itself as a frontrunner with the Frenchman and teammate Helio Castroneves leading the charge.
