Inside the SCCA, with Racing for Heroes’ Brett Morash

“Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends, we’re so glad you could attend, come inside, come inside!” Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Karn Evil 9. The lyrics of EL&P’s song came to mind with the long-awaited confirmation of Tony Kanaan’s return to the Chip Ganassi Racing team for May’s Indianapolis 500. The 2013 race winner, who’s stepped aside at the other ovals for friend and teammate Jimmie Johnson to contest a full season in the No. 48 Honda, says he’ll stop claiming he’s doing his never-ending Last Lap tour and will simply embrace his ongoing desire to keep racing in IndyCar.
