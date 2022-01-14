ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean-Jacques Beineix, French Director of ‘Betty Blue’ and ‘Diva,’ Dies at 75

By Umberto Gonzalez
 5 days ago
French director Jean-Jacques Beineix died in Paris on Thursday after battling a long illness, according to his brother who told French outlet Le Monde. Beineix was 75. Beineix is best known for directing 80s French films “Betty Blue” (1986), “Diva” (1981) and “The Moon in the Gutter” (1983). Beineix paved the...

