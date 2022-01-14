ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clint Arlis, ‘Bachelorette’ Season 11 Contestant, Dies at 34

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Clint Arlis, a “The Bachelorette” contestant from Season 11 who competed for the affections of Kaitlyn Bristowe, died on Tuesday, his sister shared to Facebook on Thursday. He was 34. “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and...

