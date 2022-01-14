Carve 4 Cancer at Montage Mountain

Instructor Erik Vevang, a local carver and teacher said the class is designed for beginning and novice carvers and will take place from on Jan 8-9. “This workshop will cover the topics every carver needs to know: Safety, wood choice, design, equipment options and techniques,” Vevang said. “My goal is to soften the learning curve, so that each student will gain the confidence and find some success at spoon carving, providing a solid start to a lifetime of carving. I love providing the support and passing on wood carving skills to those who have an interest in carving.”
Comments / 0